TRAVEL: A cosy stay and a Heroic Hike on Atholl Estates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

TRAVEL: A cosy stay and a Heroic Hike on Atholl Estates

By Ross MacCallum
January 21 2023, 9.30am
Blairinraish West Cottage on the Atholl Estates. Picture: Ross MacCallum.
Blairinraish West Cottage on the Atholl Estates. Picture: Ross MacCallum.

We love Perthshire. We have spent a good few family holidays there enjoying its scenery, its people, its food and its many tourist attractions.

So I jumped at the chance of spending a couple of nights in a beautiful cottage on the Atholl Estates.

Blairinraish West Cottage was our cosy hideaway. Accessed up a winding track from Ballinluig which tested my inner rally driver, it has stunning views across Strathtay.

Prime Highland Perthshire

The Atholl Estates cover roughly 145,000 acres of prime Highland Perthshire.

The beautiful vista seen from the front of Blairinraish West.

Self-catering accommodation ranges from large Victorian shooting lodges, converted farmhouses to cosy cottages like Blairinraish West. Many of the properties have “regulars” — guests who keep coming back year after year

Our one-bedroom cottage was a delight. Renovated in 2022, it is beautifully furnished with many antiques and artworks from the estate collection and tastefully decorated, with everything you could possibly need for an enjoyable and relaxed stay.

Next door is Blairinraish East, an equally beautiful two-bedroom alternative, also renovated last year.

Our own red squirrel

We arrived with just enough daylight left to appreciate the glorious views and secluded setting. Stunning.

Also awaiting us was a very generous selection of Blair Castle biscuits and chocolate…not to mention, our very own red squirrel! All very welcome.

The wood burning stove was all ready to light, and we settled down for our first night. The bed….did I mention the magnificent carved four-poster?! A very comfortable night’s sleep ensued.

The stunning four-poster bed.

Sadly the morning dawned damp and dreich. It was January after all. Undaunted, we headed for Aberfeldy (a favourite spot), which was only 20 minutes or so drive away.

Coffee and cake ensued at The Watermill before we headed up the A9 to the House of Bruar for a spot of lunch.

And then it was back to Blairinraish.

The Heroic Hike

The rain had started to ease, so I donned waterproofs etc for what shall henceforth, in Perthshire myth, legend and folklore, be known as “The Heroic Hike”.

A concerned Mrs Mac watched me disappear into the mist up Tulliemet moor from the cottage window. I shouted in my best Captain Oates voice: “This is something I must do…for Courier readers.”

The awestruck sheep I encountered during The Heroic Hike.

Mrs Mac gave me a knowing look. She does that a lot, for some reason, and then headed off to fire up the iPad to check my insurance policy for any “gross stupidity” payout exclusion small print.

There are lots of lovely walks on the Atholl Estates, detailed in the guest information pack. I chose to head up the hill on the farm track past the Blairinraish cottages towards Loch Broom, which is around three miles away.

The rain eased a little and I did enjoy the walk and beautiful scenery, though I didn’t make it as far as Loch Broom.

Rugged, fearless adventurer

I even bumped into some of the locals, cresting a hill to be surrounded by some fairly surprised sheep. I like to think they were awestruck at the sudden appearance of this rugged, fearless adventurer, untroubled by the elements.

Though more likely they wondered what a ginger fool was doing up their hill in the rain.

I also stopped for a fine chat with a farmer who also fell into the ginger fool camp, I suspect.

The cosy sitting room.

As I descended back to Blairinraish I felt more than ready for a dram in the cosy living room in front of the roaring stove. Mrs Mac seemed relieved and mildly surprised that I had made it back alive.

Post dram, I then filled the Olympic sized bath in the rather splendid bathroom where I luxuriated for far too long. It’s important to decompress after a Heroic Hike…

We left the following morning as the sun made a welcome appearance.

Both Mrs Mac and I had been wowed by the cottage and its beautiful surroundings. We were sorry to be leaving and could easily see why many guests return year after year to Atholl Estates.

Guests on the estate have free access to the magnificent Blair Castle, open April to October. Always well worth a visit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Travel

A picture of an old bridge over a river in the Scottish highlands
Holiday destinations in Scotland you don't want to miss out on
The A9 at Dalwhinnie which was closed on Thursday after several lorries jack-knifed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 reopens near Blair Atholl after seven lorries jack-knife
Halbeath Road Dunfermline floods
Car pulled from water in Dunfermline as Halbeath Road floods again
Chalet Valambrun is a slice of heaven in Les Gets. Image: Emma Crichton/DC Thomson
Les Gets: The perfect ski trip, even for people who can't ski
Post Thumbnail
4 great holiday destinations to escape the winter
Nature Watch: Galapagos paradise where nature rules
Portofino
20 Scenic cruises departing from Scotland in 2023
Valetta
Save on these 7 holidays exploring classic destinations
Keukenho Garden
New Rhine and dine exclusive river cruise experience for 2023
Fife council have stepped in to save a number of bus routes from being axed by Stagecoach
'Essential' bus routes saved from axe in Fife

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented