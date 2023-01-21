Polestar opens sales space made entirely out of snow in the Arctic Circle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Polestar opens sales space made entirely out of snow in the Arctic Circle

By Jack McKeown
January 21 2023, 9.32am
Post Thumbnail

Polestar is opening its first sales space in Scotland.

The fully-electric car maker is a subsidiary of Volvo.

It currently produces the very impressive Polestar 2. The end of this year should see the launch of the Polestar 3, an electric SUV.

Over the next few years the company will release – you guessed it – the Polestar 4, Polestar 5 and Polestar 6.

Polestar Glasgow will be located in the Silverburn Shopping Centre. It isn’t expected to open until later in the year. However for the time being there is a popup sales space there with a car on display.

Potential customers can book a test drive. They needn’t fear getting the hard sell either. Polestar staff do not work on commission and are there to provide information and guidance only.

Polestar in the Arctic Circle

Last week I travelled to the Arctic Circle to see a Polestar retail centre with a difference.

The Polestar Space in Lapland is made entirely from snow.

The cube shaped building, inspired by the Polestar HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden is situated in the Arctic Circle in Rovaniemi, Finland.

The Polestar Space in Rovaniemi, Lapland. Image: Polestar.

Polestar took around 3,000 cubic meters of snow from the local Ounasvaara ski resort.

It was transferred into Rovaniemi on electric trucks and will be returned to the ski resort once the Space is taken down in a few weeks’ time.

Standing 12 metres high, it sits in Kansalaistori square in Rovaniemi, alongside iconic buildings by famous Finnish designer and advocate for modern architecture, Alvar Aalto.

Built in temperatures that were well below zero, the Space has two-metre thick walls of snow.

It isn’t just for show either. Polestar staff are on hand – wearing very warm clothing – and potential customers can explore and test drive the Polestar 2.

The company has come a long way over the few years of its existence. Last year saw its best ever performance in the UK market, with sales up by 80%.

There are now more than 12,000 Polestars on UK roads. The Polestar 2 is the seventh best-selling electric car in the UK and the third best-selling premium EV.

After having driven around 1,000 miles all over Scotland in one, on my visit I did some cold weather driving on a specially constructed track made out of snow.

Look out for a write up on that in our Wednesday Motoring section soon.

