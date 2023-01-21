TELLYBOX: The Last of Us is totally addictive zombie drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: The Last of Us is totally addictive zombie drama

By David Pollock
January 21 2023, 9.35am
Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) In The Last of Us.
Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) In The Last of Us.

It looks like HBO has its next big hit. The American network which brought us The Sopranos, The Wire, Game of Thrones and Succession revolutionised what multi-episode television drama could be before the streaming era began.

This week it debuted another great show which rails against expectations.

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) is a product of two genres which suggest anything but critical acclaim.

Playstation game

It’s an adaptation of the 2013 Playstation video game of the same name – one of the most successful and acclaimed video games ever, in fact, although it’s impossible to name another onscreen game adaptation which wasn’t just simple, silly fun.

Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) and Tess (Anna Torv).

It’s also a zombie thriller, which is a genre that’s long since been run into the ground after its revival in the 2000s.

After 28 Days Later, World War Z and endless series of The Walking Dead, it feels there’s nowhere else zombies can go and no need for anyone to try any time soon.

The Last of Us may not be a new and innovative take on zombie horror, although the very first prelude scene clearly tells us this story’s going a stage further.

Pandemic threat

It flashes back to a television talk show in 1968, where an epidemiologist played by Scotland’s own John Hannah discusses future pandemic threats to humanity.

He isn’t worried about viruses. Instead, he talks about a fungus which infects an ant’s mind, making it feed even as its body decays, all the while spreading the fungus.

Might this adapt to humans if conditions change by, for example, the Earth heating up? As openers go, it feels frighteningly current.

Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) and Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal).

There are two flash-forwards in the first episode, the first at the turn of this century.

It shows ordinary Texan guy Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, a go-to actor for gritty, troubled middle-aged men), his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) and brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) on the day the inevitable fungus-zombie apocalypse arrives in dramatic fashion.

The second shift brings us up to a present day which is completely unrecognisable from our own.

The decrepit, run-down Boston is a police micro-state, walled-off against the infected outside world, with strict penalties for entering or leaving the community.

Now Joel is a gun-toting smuggler alongside his partner Tess (Anna Torv, always excellent).

Zombie horror

Both are charged by a rebel leader with transporting a special 14-year-old named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) halfway across the country, and we leave them as they set out on their journey.

Of course there’s plenty of zombie horror, from the huge spectacle of a jumbo jet crashing into a thronging street of infected, to the simple terror of sneaking through an elderly neighbour’s house, unsure of what awaits.

Yet the big deal here is that writers and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (creator of HBO miniseries Chernobyl and writer of the original game, respectively) have developed a story which is incredibly rich in character.

The stakes are high, personal tragedies hit hard and human responses to the crisis are often even scarier than the disaster itself.

It’s a gripping, addictive piece of television, and once you get into it, you won’t care what its origins are.

