Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said.

In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan’s decision to leave Good Morning Britain.

The statement said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

It comes a day after Morgan stormed off set during a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex with his colleague, Alex Beresford.

On Monday morning, Morgan delivered a scathing review of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey which had aired overnight in the US and has since been broadcast in the UK.

During the interview, the couple, now living in the US, made a number of explosive revelations, among them an allegation that a member of the family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – had made a racist comment about their unborn son, Archie.

And today, Ofcom launched an investigation into comments made by Piers Morgan about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official’s knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday’s programme: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan added she had sparked an “onslaught” against the royal family.

His comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind.

The organisation previously said in a tweet it was “disappointed and concerned” by Morgan’s comments, adding: “It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”