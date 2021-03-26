Saturday, March 27th 2021 Show Links
TRNSMT music festival confirms 2021 go-ahead on new date

by Blair Dingwall
March 26 2021, 11.40am
© PATRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green in 2018.

One of Scotland’s biggest music festivals will go ahead later this year.

TRNSMT will now take place in Glasgow Green from September 10 to 12 instead of from July 9 to 11 as originally planned.

The festival will be headlined by The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher and Courteeners.

It comes after the 2020 leg of the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capaldi drops from line-out

The Chemical Brothers have replaced Lewis Capaldi on the line-up with the Scots popstar unable to make the rescheduled date.

However TRNSMT say Capaldi will “definitely re-join us again in 2022”.

Music fans at TRNSMT.
Announcing the news on Friday morning, TRNSMT organisers wrote: “With the possibility of some ongoing restrictions still being in place in July, we’ve taken the decision to move TRNSMT Festival to September 10-12 2021 for this year.

“We honestly can’t wait to be back on Glasgow Green with you and want to make sure TRNSMT 2021 is the best festival weekend of your life.

“To ensure we help keep you, our artists and our staff safe, we will continue to follow the advice outlined by the government and local council each step of the way.”

The news of TRNSMT’s return was welcomed by music fans across Scotland.

Early in March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a series of indicative dates for the reopening of Scotland following a long winter lockdown.

She is hopeful that, if Scotland’s vaccine rollout continues to have a positive impact, outdoor and indoor events can begin on a smaller scale from May 17.