Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 5

Coronavirus dominated the headlines of Easter Monday’s newspapers.

The prospect of vaccine passports remain high on the agenda, but reports north of the border say the Scottish Government is not planning a trial as suggested in England.

According to the Scotsman, the Scottish Government is not yet planning its own trial, saying “ethical questions” remain.

The proposal for England could see a vaccine certificates issued to gain access to sporting and entertainment events.

Twice-weekly testing

On today’s front pages, nationals including the Guardian, Times and the Daily Telegraph led with a suggestion from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that every person in England could be given twice-weekly coronavirus tests.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce plans for routine, universal Covid-19 tests as part of the UK’s route out of lockdown.

Hairdressers reopen

Many in Scotland are looking forward to their first haircut of the year, as hairdressers and barbers open for the first time since Christmas.

The Courier spoke to salon owners ahead of the big day, with garden centres also preparing to welcome customers.

Virus has not gone away

Edinburgh Evening News reported Scots have been asked to stick to the rules during the tentative steps out of lockdown, which will also see the opening of car showrooms and hardware stores.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney enjoyed a visit to Glendoick Garden Centre on Sunday.

He said: “While it’s great news that garden centres and hairdressers are allowed to reopen, everyone needs to bear in mind that it doesn’t mean the virus has gone away.”

Victim’s battle

Away from coronavirus, a mum who was raped and beaten by the father of her daughter is fighting to have him and his family removed from their lives, according to the Daily Record.

Becca Frame was beaten and raped by her ex partner James McGhee and hoped he would fade into the past when convicted.

Now, she is horrified that her abuser has been given legal aid to fight for access to their daughter.

Election campaign

Politics dominated the Scottish Sun headlines, reporting a spat between First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross accused the SNP of exploiting coronavirus deaths to promote a second independence referendum.

It came after Ms Sturgeon said a rise in support for a UK split over the past year may have come as a result of people seeing the “benefit of self government.

Ms Sturgeon said support for independence was now at its consistently highest level, with several recent polls putting the Yes side above 50%.

However she insisted she would “trade” that backing if she was able to “change things so we never had Covid-19.”

Closer to home

In Tayside, a weather warning for snow in parts of Perthshire remains after freezing overnight temperatures.

The yellow weather alert by the Met Office warns that snow and hail are likely in Highland Perthshire, with Aberfeldy and Pitlochry among the places which could be hit.

The warning stretches across the breadth of the country, but forecasters predict the worst of the weather is likely to miss Angus, in a change from a previous alert saying places in northern Angus may see the white stuff.

Election hub

DC Thomson Media’s politics team launched its election hub on Monday.

It is Scotland’s only interactive digital newscast, focusing on politics in the run up to May’s Holyrood election.

Something different coming soon… we're launching #Scotland's only interactive digital newscast, with a focus on politics ahead of the election. Streaming live on @thecourieruk & @pressjournal websites and social media channels weekdays 2pm with me, @rachel_rec and @Finlay_Jack5 pic.twitter.com/bEKRSxEwFo — David Mac Dougall (@davidmacdougall) March 25, 2021

Tune in at 2pm for interviews, insight and the latest election news.