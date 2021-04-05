Hairdressers and garden centres share delight at reopening after lockdown

Across Perth and Kinross, hairdressers and garden centres are preparing to once again reopen their doors to clients and customers.

John Gillespie runs John Gillespie Hairdressing on the Fair City’s St John Street.

He says both he and his staff are looking forward to getting back to work, with over 2,000 people on their waiting list.

‘Absolute relief’

He said: “To be honest, it’s an absolute relief. It’s very difficult being closed with no income, and you can’t plan.

“People have found lockdown very difficult and my staff have as well, so we are delighted.”

Ahead of reopening, Mr Gillespie and his staff have implemented measures to ensure clients’ safety.

This includes screening off sections and taking staff and customers’ temperatures.

Meanwhile, staff and customers will be using disposable gowns and towels.

He has also noticed a significant demand for hair appointments as Scotland emerges once again from lockdown life.

He said: “This time round, people are desperate to get their hair done and they have been excited to hear from us.

“We are booked up for the next couple of months and we have a waiting list.

“We are very positive about the restart.”

Celebrations

Meanwhile in Aberfeldy, LouVonne Hair and Beauty is also excited to get going.

Owners Louise Lambie and Chevonne Johnston says business owners throughout the town will be “raising a glass” to celebrate being able to reopen.

They said: “We at LouVonne are extremely excited about our upcoming opening April 5th.

“Like many businesses, we have missed being part of the community throughout lockdown. Aberfeldy is a small town with a big heart.”

They added: “We are very lucky to have our loyal clients behind us and an exceptionally supportive landlord.

“Our clients are at the forefront of our business which is why we have ensured, for our opening we have all the necessary safety measures in place to keep them safe.

“We have spent our spare time carrying out a deep clean, stocking up on personal protective equipment and getting ourselves ready to work extra hard to catch up with our patiently waiting clients.”

Turning on the tap

Forecasts of a return to winter weather might put off some garden centre customers, but one Angus nursery believes the flood will soon follow when the sun comes back out.

The doors may have been closed for months, but Ashbrook Nursery on the outskirts of Arbroath has been a hive of behind-the-scenes activity throughout the lockdown period as stocks of home-grown plants were raised.

It has also kept customers happy with deliveries of online orders.

Anne Webster of the long-established family business said they anticipate a bumper crop of customers if the weather holds.

The nursery put a variety of measures in place following last year’s restrictions relaxation and hope those will stand them in good stead for welcoming customers back.

“Obviously we would like to have been able to stay open, but for the lifting of restrictions the timing is perfect,” said Anne.

Home-grown plants

“If we had had to wait until the end of April we would have missed a crucial period, so we are very glad this is just ahead of the main summer season,” she added.

“We are also very lucky because we grow many of our own plants.”

“It means we have a fantastic display, which is good because there are severe shortages of some varieties because of the demand from suppliers,” said Anne.

“However, that has meant we were not like other businesses when lockdown happened.

“We couldn’t just shut the door because plants needed to be potted, sown and grown.”

The business, which has a total staff of more than 20, also operates a café which they are looking forward to re-opening when rules allow.

Anne added: “The forecast isn’t looking too good for Monday so that may keep some people away.

“But when the sun comes out it is like turning on the tap.”

Market success

As businesses prepared for Monday’s re-opening, Angus Farmers’ Market organisers celebrated their latest success on Montrose High Street.

Glorious Saturday weather helped bring shoppers out in good numbers.

The market returned to Montrose last month, with the year’s first regular Forfar market scheduled to take place at Strathmore Hall on Saturday.