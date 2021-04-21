Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Significant changes to lockdown have been confirmed by Nicola Sturgeon for next week, with pubs and non-essential shops to reopen.

Hospitality bosses have welcomed the rule change as they prepare to reopen, whilst gyms across the country are preparing to welcome people back.

Graeme Pallister, chef/proprietor of fine dining restaurant 63 Tay Street in Perth also welcomed the indicative dates for a move to level 1 and 0.

He said: “Having dates, not just for the initial reopening, but also tentatively for Level 1 and Level 0, means we can start to look towards real recovery.”

Or stories leading the news in Scotland and across the UK today include stories from the world of sport, politics, and crime.

Here are the headlines at a glance.

Super League crumbles

After dominating the headlines for most of the week, the new Super League football competition is in doubt after the six UK clubs involved pulled out after fan fury.

The i’s front page declares it a “own goal”, whilst the Daily Mail says football giants behind the plan were “shamed by fans, players and politicians”.

But the Mirror Online leads with news of a defiant statement from what’s left of the league, with organisers saying they still want the new structure organised.

Vaccine data

The Daily Telegraph leads with news that only 32 people who had received a coronavirus vaccine had been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Derek Chauvin found guilty

News from America on Tuesday night also reaches the UK papers – with the former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Back in Scotland

Back in Scotland, The Herald leads with news of study which showed young workers are “facing the brunt of pandemic jobs crisis” with 114,000 fewer jobs in Scotland.

The Scottish Sun carries the story of 16-year-old Tyler Finnigan who lost his arm after he slipped under a moving train.

Tyler told the paper about the moment he woke up in hospital and noticed his left arm was missing.

Courier Country

On home turf, the Courier’s Dundee and Angus edition leads with news of a Dundee pensioner facing jail after he tried to hide damage to his car after killing a cyclist on a Fife road.

And online this morning our top story is a “malicious fire” on Broughty Ferry beach.