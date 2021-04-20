Wednesday, April 21st 2021 Show Links
Dundee pensioner tried to cover up car damage after killing cyclist Scott Walker in hit and run on Fife road

by Ciaran Shanks
April 20 2021, 3.02pm Updated: April 20 2021, 4.56pm
Ian McFarlane, left, killed cyclist Scott Walker, right.

A pensioner is facing jail after he tried to hide damage to his car after killing a cyclist on a Fife road.

Ian McFarlane, 76, drove off after striking 43-year-old Scott Walker on the A917 Elie to St Monans road on July 8 2019.

Mr Walker later died at Ninewells Hospital after suffering “catastrophic” head injuries.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how uninsured McFarlane later drove to his estranged wife’s home and made no mention of the crash.

