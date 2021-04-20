Dundee pensioner tried to cover up car damage after killing cyclist Scott Walker in hit and run on Fife road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A pensioner is facing jail after he tried to hide damage to his car after killing a cyclist on a Fife road.

Ian McFarlane, 76, drove off after striking 43-year-old Scott Walker on the A917 Elie to St Monans road on July 8 2019.

Mr Walker later died at Ninewells Hospital after suffering “catastrophic” head injuries.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how uninsured McFarlane later drove to his estranged wife’s home and made no mention of the crash.