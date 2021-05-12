POLL: Will you be hugging loved ones from Monday?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As lockdown rules continue to relax, Nicola Sturgeon has announced that social distancing rules will change from Monday.

For the first time in over a year, friends and loved ones getting together in each other’s homes or gardens will be allowed to hug and avoid staying two metres apart.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted it was an “emotional moment” as she revealed the change at her coronavirus update on Tuesday.

But some have already expressed nervousness at the change, including people on social media saying they might not be taking advantage of the new rule too quickly.

Nicola Sturgeon said that Scots should still exercise caution, warning close contact could still carry risk.

She said: “I know how desperate we all are for this – and so I don’t intend to immediately pour cold water on it – but there are two further points I really need to make.

“Firstly, it remains vital to be cautious and ease restrictions carefully – so for the next 3 weeks at least, the easing of the guidance on physical distancing applies to permitted gatherings in our own homes and gardens only.

“However, over that period, we will conduct a wider review of the need for physical distancing in public indoor places and set out the conclusions of that at the next review point.

“And secondly, please use careful judgment.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Close physical contact does still carry risk, I have to be clear about that. So if you have loved ones who are vulnerable for any reason, please still be careful. And limit the overall number of people that you choose to have close physical contact with.”

Having their say on Wednesday morning, callers to BBC Radio Scotland were divided on whether they thought now was the right time.

Alan told the Call Kaye programme that he was “nervous” about the change.

He said: “I’m an autistic adult, I do not like hugging very much. I have been through the pandemic mostly surviving OK, the one issue I have got with the slowing down of restrictions is I will have to take my mask off at some point. That’s my physical mask.

“As soon as I take my physical mask off, my autistic personality mask will have to go back on.”

Alan explained he felt he had to put a “mask” on to feel normal, “I’m not looking forward to that,” he said.

Psychologist Honey Lancaster-James told the programme she wasn’t surprised by people’s hesitancy, citing a survey which showed over 70 per cent of people admitted they were anxious.

“As much as there is a sort of celebratory feel to it, there is also this underlying concern,” she said.

