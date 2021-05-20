Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 20

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two new cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been detected in the Kirkcaldy cluster, reports The Courier.

The two new cases, which were confirmed NHS Fife, bring the total positive tests for the variant in the Fife town up to eight.

The new cases are linked to the previous cluster, and those who have been in close contact with the variant are being asked to self-isolate.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Lorna Watson, said: “While we have seen reduced levels of COVID-19 in Fife of late, the cases of the B.1.617.2 variant gives cause concern.

“The B.1.617.2 variant is known to be more transmissible than the previously circulating strains, and could even prove to be significantly more transmissible.”

Clash over renewables

Boris Johnson’s government has claimed the north-east oil and gas sector can be at the forefront of a renewables revolution, sparking a backlash from Greens and the SNP.

Tory MP David Duguid, the UK Government Scotland minister, made the claim in a speech on decommissioning in the North Sea.

He said the UK can become a centre for excellence as it steps towards a “green recovery”, and support up to 250,000 jobs along the way.

However, the SNP insisted it has supported the region while successive Westminster governments “sold Scotland’s oil and gas industry short”.

Dundee polar bear

A new statue depicting the terrifying moment a polar bear escaped into Dundee High Street has been unveiled in the city centre, The Courier also reports.

The huge bear, named Bruin, ran through the streets in 1878, throwing the entire city into chaos as residents ran for their lives.

Dundee City Council has commissioned the statue of Bruin the polar bear, which has been completed by sculptor David Annand and installed this week.

GT Champion plans defence

British GT champion Sandy Mitchell is ready to launch “maximum attack” for the start of his title defence at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The Angus 21-year-old will again pilot his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, prepared by Barwell Motorsport, in the ultra-competitive series.

Six months on from wrapping up the biggest championship of his career to date, the sportscar star lines up as a Lamborghini factory driver after the Italian marque added the Letham lad to its Squadra Corse stable of race aces in the close season.

Police probe fire bomb attacks

Police in Glasgow are probing five firebomb attacks on plush homes and luxury cars in just three days, reports The Daily Record.

Celtic chief Peter Lawwell, PPI Scotland boss Stephen McCann and businessman James Mortimer were all targeted along with two other properties.

Police are probing five firebomb incidents on upmarket homes and luxury cars within three days in the Glasgow area.

As well as attacks at the homes of Celtic chief Peter Lawwell and nightclub tycoon James Mortimer, two other luxury addresses were targeted.

Weather record

Scotland is just days away from setting an “unusual” May weather record, it has emerged.

The Sun reports that forecasters have revealed it could be the first time in almost 40 years temperatures have failed to hit 20C by May 21, if the mercury doesn’t rise by Friday.