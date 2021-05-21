Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Andrews academics have been helping a Welsh lifeboat station cope with Wally the walrus.

Estimated to weigh nearly 100 stones, the walrus strayed from its Arctic home to the seaside town of Tenby in Wales.

Although good news for wildlife spotters, the walrus affectionately dubbed Wally, has been causing a few problems for the local RNLI lifeboat station.

Wally took to sunbathing on their slipway before disappearing a few days ago. He has since been seen in Cornwall.

With the stay local rule lifted in Wales as of today, you never know who you're going to see in Tenby. Meet our latest recruit – a walrus! @RNLI #tenbywalrus pic.twitter.com/ptuePoZPKH — TenbyRNLI (@TenbyRNLI) March 27, 2021

Walruses ‘very large’ animals

The Sea Mammal Research Unit (SMRU) at St Andrews University helped advise the lifesaving crew on how to move him.

SMRU director Dr Carol Sparling said: “It’s a very large animal and you want to do it without injuring or distressing the animal, but you’re also careful about human safety.”

The crew tried everything from a noisy airhorn to a water hose in an attempt to get Wally to budge.

“You can try various noisy activities,” said Dr Sparling.

“There was suggestion they could build a floating pontoon to encourage it to haul out there rather than on the slip.”

Discussions with the Welsh Government

She added: “We’ve been in discussion with the Welsh Government as well, and their nature conservation agency, about ensuring that anything we’re suggesting is compliant with the legislation protecting that animal.”

The RNLI confirmed it was working with a number of organisations including the SMRU.

“The RNLI charity is working with a number of organisations to ensure the wellbeing of their Arctic visitor, who has taken up residence on the slipway of Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat station,” said a RNLI spokesperson.

Wally not bothered by airhorn

The spokesperson added: “The crew have been able to launch the Tamar class lifeboat, using methods which are being supported by marine mammal welfare organisations to gently nudge Wally in the water.

“During a routine exercise on Monday, the airhorn did not prove successful so the crew were advised by experts to trial a gentle fresh water hose pipe, which successfully moved Wally on.

“It took the crew approximately 12 minutes to move him to safety so the lifeboat could launch.”

The RNLI said it was “imperative” the station was able to launch its lifeboat 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The spokesperson added: “So the RNLI continues to work with a local multi-agency team to ensure the safety of Wally while being able to successfully save lives at sea.”

Wally in good health

Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the Welsh Government’s nature agency, has been keeping an eye on Wally.

Holly Self, who is a marine mammal specialist advisor at NRW, said Wally was last seen at the Cornwall coast.

“The Walrus looks generally healthy and appeared to put on weight while he was in Wales,” she said.

“He has now been spotted in Padstow, Cornwall. The multi-agency team is keeping watch in case he decides to return to his spot in Tenby.”

How exciting! Wally the walrus is in Cornwall! These amazing shots were taken by Nathaniel Barry off the coast yesterday. It is thought that Wally has come from Greenland on an ice floe. How exciting that he has now decided to pop over for a visit! Incredible photos. pic.twitter.com/yH5PEvRzpm — CornwallMammalGroup (@CornwallMammal) May 20, 2021

Ms Self added: “As the nature conservation adviser in Wales, we provided guidance to our partners in a multi-agency effort, while ‘Wally’ walrus was resting in Tenby.

“We received advice from the Sea Mammal Research Unit on what actions would make sure the walrus was as safe and well as possible.

“We advised RNLI staff of how to use safe methods to clear the slipway to respond to an emergency. They trained to do this in the safest way for themselves and for Wally walrus.

“The Wildlife and Countryside Act safeguards animals like Wally. It is an offence to intentionally disturb, injure, kill or possess and sell this species.”