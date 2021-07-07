Covid: Over 70% of readers back continued working from home post-pandemic

Over 70% of readers said working from home should continue after the Covid pandemic in a recent poll.

Locals had their say on the issue as Scotland looks towards lockdown restrictions easing almost completely by August.

In a recent Courier poll over 71% of those who took part said they thought working from home should become the “new normal”.

This compared to 28% who said they were opposed to the practice continuing after the coronavirus crisis ends.

Home working ‘helps family life’

Responding to the result, Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said businesses should come up with a balance to suit their staff.

The North East MSP said: “The emerging working from home culture has produced a number of benefits for people that many would never have expected.

“With the right structure it encourages flexibility, helps family life and employers are noticing that their staff are even more productive than before.

“Where possible, businesses should always come up with a balance that suits their staff.

“But it won’t work for everyone, and there are other aspects of office life which are important, not least when it comes to learning on the job and making friends.

“The Scottish Government should look at ways of helping this transition to ensure the rights of workers are strengthened and hardworking businesses aren’t disadvantaged.

“There’s potential for really positive change here, but the balance has to be right and ministers have to be alert to deal with any unintended consequences this development brings.”

Even as we look forward to greater normality, experts have said many are understandably confused and concerned about the changes – including a return to the office.

Meanwhile, others have suggested working from home gives a greater work/life balance.

Sturgeon encouraging of homeworking

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said previously she hopes homeworking should be more possible post Covid than it was before.

She said: “While recognising that a return to the workplace will be right for many, we will encourage continued support for homeworking where it is possible and appropriate.

“This won’t just assist with control of the virus, it will also help promote wellbeing more generally.”

Changes to help workforce feel safer

Mike Gould, HVAC Manager at JD Cooling Group said: “If the last 18 months have shown us anything, it is that the mental and physical wellbeing of those around us is paramount.

“With the imminent return to the office now confirmed to be getting closer, there are many changes businesses can implement now to help their workforce feel safer when they do make the transition.”

Mr Gould, whose company has offices in Fife, said their research showed the installation of a mechanical ventilation system came out on top as the one thing that would help employees feel safest.

He added: “Not only do ventilation systems allow for better airflow, they would help to reduce larger droplets of virus particles, from coughing and sneezing, and smaller droplets which travel in the air and can remain airborne indefinitely within indoor environments.

“Opening doors and windows is good for letting fresh air in, but in reality it does little to encourage good airflow and is not always possible.

“By promoting better airflow, businesses can protect their workforce from Covid-19 as well as other viruses and help everyone to feel more comfortable going forwards.”