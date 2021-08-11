Fife Love Island star Shannon Singh fronts new body positivity campaign

Love Island star Shannon Singh, who went to school in Fife, has posed nude as part of a new body positivity campaign she is fronting.

The 23-year-old model took to social media to share a picture of herself alongside a message announcing her campaign, “#ILoveMine”.

Posing naked in a photo with the word “mine” written over her body in black ink, Shannon said she wanted people to celebrate themselves as opposed to what others think.

Writing alongside the picture, Shannon said: “I’m so so excited to launch my own wee social media campaign called #Ilovemine.

“It’s time to stop giving our ‘likes’ to other people and to start liking ourselves. We deserve to celebrate ourselves.

“I want us all to start celebrating what we like and love about ourselves.”

Shannon told The Courier: “I have launched my own social media campaign called “I Love Mine” and I want to encourage everybody online to engage in positive conversation and celebration of themselves.

“I have asked that all my followers share something every day on Instagram that they love about themselves, whether that be their eyes, their hair, something that makes them unique – whether that be their kind heart, a tattoo that means something to them, a birthmark etc which makes them who they are.

“It makes me beyond upset to see us all tearing ourselves apart and comparing ourselves to these unrealistic images that we see on Instagram.

“We need to show ourselves more than ever, the love and compassion that we give to others but not ourselves.

“I want us all to be saying something kind and positive about ourselves every day. I want people to stop scrolling through Instagram and beating themselves up because they are chasing perfection – which does not exist.

‘Social media can be such a toxic place’

She added: “I want them to use the time to be sharing something about themselves that shows love, compassion and support for their own bodies, their own character, their own self.

“Social media can be such a toxic place more so than ever so I hope we can start using it to celebrate our true self, rather than spending our time liking other people’s images and fuelling other people’s egos, when we should be celebrating ourselves.

“Women and men should be able to be sexy, be confident and be who they are. They should be able to celebrate their bodies.”

The post has garnered nearly 90,000 likes, including from fellow celebrities and Love Island contestants.

Fellow Love Island star Georgia Townsend wrote: “Shannon this is fantastic, so proud and pleased for you sweetness.”

One follower added: “Love this!

“Being in recovery for an eating disorder and struggling with my body this has made me happy and positive.”

In a follow-up post, Shannon shared a picture of a scar on her forehead which she said was one of her biggest insecurities.

“I’m posting probably one of my biggest insecurities which is my Harry Potter scar on my forehead, which I’ve had since I was four but is getting worse with age,” she wrote.

Shannon was evicted from the ITV dating competition after two days and has used social media to update fans since returning to London.

Shannon Singh reveals racist abuse after leaving Love Island

The influencer, who went to school in Glenrothes, has only grown in fame since entering the villa.

But after leaving the show Shannon opened up about the abuse she has received, some of it racist.

“I did a live stream on social media and got trolled, being called racist remarks and loads of stuff.

“Social media has given people a voice and it’s not necessarily a nice one.

“Sometimes I’ll roll out of bed and be in a good mood and I won’t let it affect me,” she told one newspaper.