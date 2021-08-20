Sky broadband outage: Investigation after customers unable to access some websites

Many Sky broadband users lost connection to several websites on Friday morning due to issues with the provider.

The outage began just after 9am on Friday, with the broadband company resolving the problem at 10:40am.

Customers of Now – previously Now TV – also experienced similar issues.

ℹ️ NEW: Sky Broadband Sky Broadband customers may be experiencing issues when trying to access some websites this morning. We're investigating this as a priority and we're sorry for any inconvenience.https://t.co/mh4Ipg3Yst — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) August 20, 2021

Access to some online banking services were affected.

Some local organisations including Fife Council warned that access to their services may be affected.

⚠️There's seems to be some connectivity issues today for Sky broadband users. This may affect customers being able to access https://t.co/6sarlvFYFe. We'll keep you updated. — Fife Council (@FifeCouncil) August 20, 2021

The issue has reportedly resulted from errors in the domain name system – similar to a phone book for the internet.

Requests sent by Sky users appear to be going the wrong way, which may have led to the connection issues.

The company say they are continuing to monitor customer connection issues and apologised for the inconvenience caused.