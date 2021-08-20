Police probe after two dogs stolen from Glen Prosen near Kirriemuir

Police are investigating after two female dogs were stolen from a property in Glen Prosen, near Kirriemuir.

The springer spaniels were taken from the property, north of the Angus town, on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed that they were traced safe and well on Friday morning.

The thieves also took a leaf blower and tools during the raid. A van was seen in the area around the time of the theft.

Van with ‘rust spots’ close to scene

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating a break-in to a premises in Glen Prosen, north of Kirriemuir, sometime between 2pm and 5pm yesterday (Thursday) which involved the theft of two female dogs.

“A white van, possibly a Transit or similar, with noticeable rust spots was seen in the area around the time of the theft.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 – quoting incident 2392 of August 19 – or report information to Crimestoppers.

There have been calls for tougher penalties for people who steal dogs, after a spate of thefts over the last few months.