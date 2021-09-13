Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

More strikes at Scottish airports ruled out for now in air traffic control row

Talks are being held about an alternative method of air traffic management in an attempt to end strike action at six Scottish airports.
By David Mackay
September 13 2021, 5.08pm Updated: September 13 2021, 5.22pm
Photo of David Mackay
Planes on the ground at Inverness Airport. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Planes on the ground at Inverness Airport. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Talks are being held about an alternative method of air traffic management in an attempt to end strike action at six Scottish airports.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has been locked in talks with union Prospect about proposals to centralise operations in Inverness.

However, concerns have been raised that the plans to take air traffic control jobs away from island communities will have a substantial impact on rural economies.

What is the dispute about?

The dispute has already led to strike action at Hial-operated airports in Inverness, Dundee, Stornoway, Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Benbecula.

Concerns about moving operations from the airports in Shetland, Orkney, Dundee, Stornoway and Inverness to a remotely-operated surveillance centre in the Highland capital have led to the fall-out.

Inverness Airport. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Hial says the move will help deliver sustainable aviation and a more flexible service, but concerns have been raised about the loss of skilled jobs in rural communities.

Now it is hoped that a possible alternate method of air traffic control can avert future industrial action, which has already been ongoing since January.

Negotiations, described as “constructive” by both sides, were held last week with further talks due to take place about the new proposals.

No strike action will take place while the discussions continue.

What are both sides saying?

David Avery, Prospect’s negotiation officer, said: “Prospect had a constructive meeting with Hial on September 10 and we have agreed to further talks to find a mutually agreeable solution to modernising air traffic control services in the Highlands and islands.

“Prospect has agreed that there will be no further days of strike while these talks are ongoing.”

Planes at Stornoway Airport. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director, said: “We have been engaging with Prospect to find a solution to resolve the current industrial action.

“I met with Prospect on Friday, September 10, to discuss the implementation of our air traffic modernisation programme.

“The discussions were constructive, and we will now move forward with more detailed talks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier