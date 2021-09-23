Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disruption continues for ScotRail passengers as ticket examiners extend strike

By Alasdair Clark
September 23 2021, 3.55pm Updated: September 23 2021, 6.55pm
ScotRail trains between Edinburgh and Fife
Ticket inspector strikes are continuing

ScotRail passengers are to face continued disruption on Sundays – after ticket examiners voted overwhelmingly to extend strike action.

RMT members voted by 90% in favour of continuing their action, which began in April.

They joined conductors in refusing to work on Sundays – forcing the widespread cancellation of most services across Tayside and Fife.

It follows a similar vote last month by conductors to continue their dispute with the public transport operator.

Engineers have also voted in favour of taking strike action.

‘Stunning’ result of latest ballot

RMT says it is locked in a fight with Dutch-owned firm Abellio, which runs the ScotRail franchise, for “pay justice and equality”.

Mick Lynch, general secretary, says the latest ballot result is “stunning”.

He said: “I want to congratulate our members who have stood firm alongside their conductor colleagues for over six months in this fight for pay justice and equality in the face of outrageous provocation from the employer.

“Today’s result will now be considered by the unions executive.

ScotRail strike
A host of Sunday services have been cancelled throughout the strike

“Our campaign of action continues this Sunday and it is now down to ScotRail and their political masters to take this key group of staff seriously, to stop snubbing talks and to get around the table with the union to negotiate a fair and just settlement.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby has previously called on the Scottish Government to step in to end trade union action.

Claiming that industrial relations on Scotland’s railway were at an “all time low”, the MSP said industrial action during the COP26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow would be a “humiliation”.

“It would be an international humiliation for the Scottish Government. Are they really willing to stand by and let that happen?”

Services need to meet changing demand – minister

Graeme Dey, the transport minister, said in response: “Labour say there should be no overall service reduction. In effect they are saying that what was suitable for 2019 should be suitable for 2022.

“Do they not recognise that there have been substantial economic, societal and environmental changes since 2019, and these changes will have a material effect on the provision of railway services.

“There will be changes to working patterns, where we work and how we work which we have yet to understand what they will mean for the future.

“Therefore what we need is a level of service provision that meets the changing needs of passenger demand as Scotland comes out of Covid, but with the flexibility for beyond.”

ScotRail ‘disappointed’ at latest vote

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing that the RMT’s ticket examiner members have voted to continue with their long-running strike.

“We’re seeing customers gradually return to Scotland’s railway, but our financial position is precarious, and any strike action is damaging and wrong at a time when we need to deliver a safe and reliable service.

“To build a more sustainable and greener railway for the future and reduce the burden on the taxpayer, we need to change.

“All of us in the railway – management, staff, trade unions, suppliers, and government – need to work together to modernise the railway so that it is fit for the future.”

Rail strike during Cop26 would be ‘international humiliation’ for Scotland

