Covid Scotland: What are the new rules for international travel this October holiday?

If you’re heading away this week or next for the October break, you might be wondering what the new travel rules are now restrictions are easing.

What’s the latest on the traffic light system?

And do you have to present a negative PCR test before travelling abroad or re-entering Scotland?

We’re answering all your questions on how to head on holiday stress-free and safely this autumn.

What is the latest on the traffic light system?

The traffic light travel system, which has been in place since May, is to be “substantially revised” to streamline the travel process for those wishing to head abroad.

The current traffic light system ends today, October 4, and is replaced by a new system.

The new system will see green and amber list countries merge into one list, with amber-level restrictions becoming the default for travellers from these countries.

This means eligible fully vaccinated travellers will not have to self-isolate when returning to Scotland – as long as it has been at least 14 days since your second jag.

You will also need to be able to provide proof of vaccination, which can be provided through the NHS Scotland app, or as a paper copy.

If you’re entering Scotland from a non-red list country and have not been fully vaccinated, you will need to complete PCR tests and self-isolate for 10 days.

The red list is going to be retained “for those countries deemed to have high Covid-19 case rates or variants of concern”.

The rules for red list countries remain the same, however more countries including Egypt and Turkey have recently been removed from the red list.

What are the rules for testing?

When leaving Scotland, the rules for testing depend on your destination country.

You should check the local rules before travelling, to see if you need to provide a negative Covid result and book a PCR test before entering your holiday destination.

When returning to Scotland, you will no longer need to show proof of a negative PCR test to enter, so long as you were double vaccinated at least 14 days ago and are returning from a country not on the red list.

This change will affect Scots returning to Scotland from abroad, as well as visitors from non-red list countries.

PCR testing before entering Scotland will remain a requirement for those returning from a red list country.