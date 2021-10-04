Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: What are the new rules for international travel this October holiday?

By Saskia Harper
October 4 2021, 6.33am Updated: October 4 2021, 12.13pm

If you’re heading away this week or next for the October break, you might be wondering what the new travel rules are now restrictions are easing.

What’s the latest on the traffic light system?

And do you have to present a negative PCR test before travelling abroad or re-entering Scotland?

We’re answering all your questions on how to head on holiday stress-free and safely this autumn.

What is the latest on the traffic light system?

The traffic light travel system, which has been in place since May, is to be “substantially revised” to streamline the travel process for those wishing to head abroad.

The current traffic light system ends today, October 4, and is replaced by a new system.

The new system will see green and amber list countries merge into one list, with amber-level restrictions becoming the default for travellers from these countries.

New rules come into effect today (October 4).

This means eligible fully vaccinated travellers will not have to self-isolate when returning to Scotland – as long as it has been at least 14 days since your second jag.

You will also need to be able to provide proof of vaccination, which can be provided through the NHS Scotland app, or as a paper copy.

If you’re entering Scotland from a non-red list country and have not been fully vaccinated, you will need to complete PCR tests and self-isolate for 10 days.

Green and abler list countries will merge into one list.

The red list is going to be retained “for those countries deemed to have high Covid-19 case rates or variants of concern”.

The rules for red list countries remain the same, however more countries including Egypt and Turkey have recently been removed from the red list.

What are the rules for testing?

When leaving Scotland, the rules for testing depend on your destination country.

You should check the local rules before travelling, to see if you need to provide a negative Covid result and book a PCR test before entering your holiday destination.

Scots returning home and visitors from non-red list countries will no longer have to return a negative PCR test.

When returning to Scotland, you will no longer need to show proof of a negative PCR test to enter, so long as you were double vaccinated at least 14 days ago and are returning from a country not on the red list.

This change will affect Scots returning to Scotland from abroad, as well as visitors from non-red list countries.

PCR testing before entering Scotland will remain a requirement for those returning from a red list country.