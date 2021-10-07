Andy Murray loses wedding ring after shoes stolen at Indian Wells

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tennis star Andy Murray has issued a plea for help after his tennis shoes were stolen — with his wedding ring attached.

The three-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram on Thursday to admit he lost the ring after tying it to his shoes which were then stolen.

He captioned the video: “Yes I know I’m an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help.”

Andy is currently playing at the Indian Wells Masters, an annual tennis tournament held in California.

‘The car didn’t smell great’

He had gone out for dinner after finishing for the day and left his tennis shoes in his car.

As they were not in a good condition, he moved them underneath his car to allow them to air out.

“I got in the car to go back in the hotel and the car didn’t smell great,” he said in the video.

“I’d left my tennis shoes in there.

“It has been like 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty and smelly basically.”

Andy said that he needed to air the shoes out, but he didn’t have a balcony at the hotel, so he opted to leave the shoes to air out underneath his car.

“When I came back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone,” he said.

‘I’m in the bad books’

The Scottish tennis player revealed he usually ties his wedding ring to his shoes, as he cannot wear it during matches.

However, he forgot to remove the ring after he had finished for the day.

Andy said: “As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me ‘where’s your wedding ring?’ And I thought ‘oh no’.”

“So my wedding ring has been stolen as well.

“Needless to say, I’m in the bad books at home.”

The former British number one has reached out to the public for help to find his shoes – and ring.

He added: “If anyone could share this or may have any clue where they might be, that would be very helpful so that I can try and get it back and get to the bottom of it.

“It would be much appreciated.”

Andy married his long-term partner Kim Sears on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral in his home town.

The couple live in Oxshott, Surrey with their four children.