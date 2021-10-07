Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Andy Murray loses wedding ring after shoes stolen at Indian Wells

By Katy Scott
October 7 2021, 10.59am Updated: October 7 2021, 11.00am
The tennis star lost his wedding ring in California.

Tennis star Andy Murray has issued a plea for help after his tennis shoes were stolen — with his wedding ring attached.

The three-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram on Thursday to admit he lost the ring after tying it to his shoes which were then stolen.

He captioned the video: “Yes I know I’m an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help.”

Andy is currently playing at the Indian Wells Masters, an annual tennis tournament held in California.

‘The car didn’t smell great’

He had gone out for dinner after finishing for the day and left his tennis shoes in his car.

As they were not in a good condition, he moved them underneath his car to allow them to air out.

“I got in the car to go back in the hotel and the car didn’t smell great,” he said in the video.

“I’d left my tennis shoes in there.

“It has been like 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty and smelly basically.”

Andy said that he needed to air the shoes out, but he didn’t have a balcony at the hotel,  so he opted to leave the shoes to air out underneath his car.

“When I came back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone,” he said.

‘I’m in the bad books’

The Scottish tennis player revealed he usually ties his wedding ring to his shoes, as he cannot wear it during matches.

However, he forgot to remove the ring after he had finished for the day.

Andy said: “As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me ‘where’s your wedding ring?’ And I thought ‘oh no’.”

“So my wedding ring has been stolen as well.

“Needless to say, I’m in the bad books at home.”

The former British number one has reached out to the public for help to find his shoes – and ring.

He added: “If anyone could share this or may have any clue where they might be, that would be very helpful so that I can try and get it back and get to the bottom of it.

“It would be much appreciated.”

Andy  married his long-term partner Kim Sears on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral in his home town.

The couple live in Oxshott, Surrey with their four children.

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: No scrutiny? There’s nothing but scrutiny every two years at the Hindsight Cup

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier