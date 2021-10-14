Diagnosed with MND at 29: Jo’s hopes for breakthrough as Dundee University research launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Diagnosed with MND at 29: Jo’s hopes for breakthrough as Dundee University research launches

By Dawn Donaghey
October 14 2021, 7.33am Updated: October 14 2021, 9.50am

Dundee woman Jo Knowlton, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in her 20s, is welcoming new research starting in the city.

And Jo hopes the project at Dundee University, where she studied forensics, will lead to a breakthrough and a future clinical trial she can take part in.

Jo Knowlton at home in Dundee.

The charity MND Scotland is investing more than a quarter of a million pounds into three new motor neurone disease (MND) research projects, one of which will be run at Dundee’s School of Medicine.

Jo says: “I’m really proud. As alumni of Dundee university, I know what a fantastic facility they have there for research.

“Dundee has been my home for the last 14 years. It would be amazing to be able to say one day the breakthrough came from Dundee.”

Jo with her dog Chino.

Jo, now 31, has been a campaigner and voice for others living with MND since her diagnosis two years ago.

“MND is so behind in terms of treatment and options available. I’d love for us to get to a stage where MND is no longer a death sentence,” she says.

‘I’ll be the first to sign up’

“It’s also great to see where the money from fundraising for MND Scotland is being invested.

“If the research leads to a new clinical trial, I will be first in line to sign up. Hopefully we are not far away from something promising.”

The Dundee project will be run by Dr Chris Henstridge and Dr Francisco Iñesta-Vaquera. Together they will examine a special protein called TDP-43.

Dr Chris Henstridge and Dr Francisco Iñesta-Vaquera.

Dr Henstridge says: “I’m very pleased MND Scotland has decided to fund our new work at the University of Dundee.

“With my expertise in MND and Dr. Iñesta-Vaquera’s expertise in cell stress, we believe the work we’re about to begin will increase our understanding of the early stages of the disease, and help in the development of new drugs.”

What is MND?

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles.

This may cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe unaided.

There is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND.

What will the project do?

The most common form of MND is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). There is currently no cure, due to incomplete understanding of the disease.

Almost every person with ALS has clumps of a protein called TDP-43 and these are linked to cell damage in the brain and spinal cord.

Diagnosed with MND at 29: Dundee woman Jo on her mission with Doddie Weir to help others

Researchers know that a form of cell damage called oxidative stress occurs in ALS, but they don’t know what happens first or which cells suffer this damage.

By identifying the earliest stage of damage, the research team believes that new drugs could be designed to halt the disease.

Follow this link to support MND Scotland’s work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]