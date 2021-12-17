Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid: Nicola Sturgeon confirms Omicron is now dominant variant in Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
December 17 2021, 1.00pm

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 circulating in Scotland – and says it is already putting “significant” pressure on services and the economy.

Ms Sturgeon says the rapidly spreading variant now accounts for 51.4% of cases in Scotland, up from 15.5% seven days ago.

At an unscheduled briefing on Friday, she also reiterated scientific data which shows that Omicron is better at evading the immunity offered by one or two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

She said: “Last Friday, I reported that the S Gene indicator was telling us then that 15.5% of all cases were likely to be the Omicron variant. Today, it is 51.4%.

“That does mean Omicron has now replaced Delta as the dominant Covid strain circulating in Scotland.”

With Omicron cases doubling every two to three days, Ms Sturgeon pointed out that there are are up to seven “doubling cycles” still to come before Hogmanay.

Ms Sturgeon has again urged people to stay at home and “prioritise occasions that matter most to you” when socialising – saying that is was the best way to avoid being forced to isolate over Christmas.

Omicron ‘much more infectious’, Sturgeon warns

She says that without slowing the spread of the virus, the NHS could still be overwhelmed, even if this variant is less severe than others.

And she has warned that other services could also be hit as drivers, teachers and other key workers are forced to isolate.

The first minister said: “It is important to understand that this isn’t simply an issue for the health service.

“The numbers of people becoming infected even mildly – and having to isolate – is already putting a significant strain on the economy and critical services.

‘Stay at home and prioritise Christmas’

“As people become infected, we lose drivers for trains, teachers for classrooms, nurses for hospital wards, and workers for businesses across the country.

“So there really isn’t a choice to be made between slowing the spread of Omicron and protecting the economy.”

Her update also included details of how £100 million of financial support will be used to support businesses affected by rising cases.

The hospitality sector will be given some £66m, while £8m will be given out the to food and drink supply chain.

A further £20m will be awarded to the culture sector, £3m to the wedding sector and £3m to the worst affected parts of the tourism sector.

“We are working with councils, enterprise agencies and others to ensure businesses get this money as soon as possible.

“Those who have previously received support will be contacted directly,” Ms Sturgeon added.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier