Clive Brown to be the Royal and Ancient captain for 2022-23

By Steve Scott
May 4 2022, 6.57pm
Clive Brown will be captain of the Royal and Ancient in 2022-23.
Clive Brown, the former Great Britain and Ireland captain, is to serve as captain of the The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews for 2022-23.

Mr Brown (70) was nominated by the past captains of the club. He will begin his year in office with the traditional driving-in ceremony at the R&A’s autumn meeting on September 23.

A distinguished Welsh international player himself, Mr Brown represented GB&I at youths level but his highlight was captaining GB&I to victory over the USA at the Walker Cup at Royal Porthcawl in 1995.

Captained team that beat USA in Tiger’s only Walker Cup

On that GB&I team were future three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, and multiple tour winners Stephen Gallacher and David Howell. The US team included Tiger Woods, in his only Walker Cup appearance.

Brown also captained GB&I in the 1997 Walker Cup at Quaker Ridge, in which Justin Rose played.

Mr Brown made 65 appearances for Wales in the 1970s and was non-playing captain for 33 more in the 1980s.

He became a member of the R&A in 1995 and has filled most senior roles within the club. Mr Brown was a member of a number of committees in the club’s governance role in golf. He served as chairman of the championship committee in 2017 and the Open Championship committee during 2018-19.

He has also chaired the Amateur Status Committee since 2019 and served on the General Committee and Membership Committee in recent years.

Mr Brown served as a Rules official at a number of major professional championships and leading amateur championships and was Chief Recorder at The Open from 2011 to 2015.

As well as The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, Mr Brown is an honorary member at Royal Porthcawl, Royal St Davids, Llandudno Maesdu, Conwy, (Caernarfonshire), Porthmadog and Rhuddlan golf clubs. Her still plays to a handicap of 7.

He is also currently a member of Penmaenmawr Golf Club, the Narwhals, Aberconwy Past Captains and Seniors golf societies.

Accountant to trade

An accountant, Mr Brown was educated at Wesley College, Dublin and John Bright Grammar School, Llandudno.

He graduated with a BSc in Economics from University College, Cardiff. He began his career as an accountant with Deloitte in Manchester, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1975.

Mr Brown spent seven years as a Lecturer in Accounting at the University of North Wales in Bangor.

In 1992, he became a partner at Dunn and Ellis in Porthmadog. He retired in 2011 and became an associate with the firm.

