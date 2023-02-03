Arbroath’s crucial Championship clash with Hamilton moved for live BBC Scotland coverage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s crucial Championship clash with Hamilton will be screened live on BBC Scotland next month.

Lichties were due to travel to Hamilton on Saturday March 4 to face their Championship survival rivals.

But the game has been brought forward to Friday March 3 at 7.45pm and will feature live on BBC.

Arbroath are currently four points ahead of Accies with both sides on form.

They are also a point behind Cove Rangers in a three-team fight to stay up.

Arbroath have faced Hamilton twice this year with one win and one defeat.

The teams are also due to meet on the final day of the season at Gayfield.

The bottom side is automatically relegated with the second bottom side dropping into the play-offs with three League One rivals.

And the fixture switch means that Arbroath will now face two Friday night games in March.

Their trip to league leaders Queen’s Park has been moved to Friday March 24, at 7.45pm, ahead of Scotland’s clash with Cyprus the following day.