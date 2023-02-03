Dunfermline park chosen as site of ‘meaningful’ memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline park chosen as site of ‘meaningful’ memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal

By Claire Warrender
February 3 2023, 4.14pm Updated: February 3 2023, 4.36pm
The Fife Babies Memorial will be close to the Woodmill Road entrance of the park.
The Fife Babies Memorial will be close to the Woodmill Road entrance of the park. Image: Google Maps.

A memorial to babies whose ashes were not returned to bereaved parents is to be created in Dunfermline.

Fife Council has identified an area of the town’s Public Park as a fitting site for a memorial garden.

They said it would provide a meaningful place where grieving families could commemorate their babies.

The Snowdrop Baby Memorial at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, which is separate from the Fife Babies Memorial
The Fife Babies Memorial would be separate from the Snowdrop Baby Memorial at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Image: DC Thomson.

The council has been working on plans for some time with parents, who requested a place that feels peaceful, reflective and hopeful.

Many said it was important the memorial was not placed at a crematorium due to the trauma previously experienced there.

Scores of Fife families were among more than 450 across Scotland affected by the baby ashes scandal, which was uncovered in 2012.

Parents were told their babies were too small for their remains to be recovered.

But it emerged staff from a number of crematoria, including in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, disposed of the ashes.

Fife Council later issued a public apology for the hurt and anguish caused and paid out tens of thousands of pounds in compensation.

Some parents still can’t bear to attend funerals

A previous idea to erect an angel sculpture in memory of Fife’s lost babies was rejected after it split opinion.

Many people did not like the religious connotations and said it did not properly represent grieving fathers.

Plans for the angel memorial were scrapped
Plans for the angel memorial were scrapped in favour of the Dunfermline Fife Babies Memorial.

A new group, which included parents, was set up and looked at several parks across Fife.

Dunfermline was considered the most appropriate, with good public access and views across the park.

Fife Council’s head of property services Alan Paul said it would provide a space for quiet rest and reflection.

He added: “It was important to most parents that the Fife Babies Memorial was not located at a crematoria site.

“Some parents can’t bear to pass the crematoria or attend funeral services due to the emotions it evokes for them.

“Baby memorials have been successfully installed in public park locations in other areas of Scotland.”

‘Nothing we can do or say to remove the hurt we have caused’

The council will have to apply for planning permission to create the Fife Babies Memorial, a move which will likely be approved.

Detailed designs will then be progressed and put out to tender.

The memorial will be commissioned, funded and maintained by the council.

In a paper to go before Dunfermline councillors next week, Mr Paul reiterated the council’s full apology to affected parents.

He said: “Fife Council recognise our failure to return your baby’s ashes will have caused considerable hurt and pain and for that we are deeply sorry and very aware of the distress and anguish we have caused.

“While we take full responsibility, we recognise there is nothing we can do or say now to remove the hurt we have caused.

“Like other councils, we want to support proposals for a baby memorial in Fife that is dedicated to the babies whose ashes we failed to return.”

