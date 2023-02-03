Dunfermline park chosen as site of ‘meaningful’ memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A memorial to babies whose ashes were not returned to bereaved parents is to be created in Dunfermline.

Fife Council has identified an area of the town’s Public Park as a fitting site for a memorial garden.

They said it would provide a meaningful place where grieving families could commemorate their babies.

The council has been working on plans for some time with parents, who requested a place that feels peaceful, reflective and hopeful.

Many said it was important the memorial was not placed at a crematorium due to the trauma previously experienced there.

Scores of Fife families were among more than 450 across Scotland affected by the baby ashes scandal, which was uncovered in 2012.

Parents were told their babies were too small for their remains to be recovered.

But it emerged staff from a number of crematoria, including in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, disposed of the ashes.

Fife Council later issued a public apology for the hurt and anguish caused and paid out tens of thousands of pounds in compensation.

Some parents still can’t bear to attend funerals

A previous idea to erect an angel sculpture in memory of Fife’s lost babies was rejected after it split opinion.

Many people did not like the religious connotations and said it did not properly represent grieving fathers.

A new group, which included parents, was set up and looked at several parks across Fife.

Dunfermline was considered the most appropriate, with good public access and views across the park.

Fife Council’s head of property services Alan Paul said it would provide a space for quiet rest and reflection.

He added: “It was important to most parents that the Fife Babies Memorial was not located at a crematoria site.

“Some parents can’t bear to pass the crematoria or attend funeral services due to the emotions it evokes for them.

“Baby memorials have been successfully installed in public park locations in other areas of Scotland.”

‘Nothing we can do or say to remove the hurt we have caused’

The council will have to apply for planning permission to create the Fife Babies Memorial, a move which will likely be approved.

Detailed designs will then be progressed and put out to tender.

The memorial will be commissioned, funded and maintained by the council.

In a paper to go before Dunfermline councillors next week, Mr Paul reiterated the council’s full apology to affected parents.

He said: “Fife Council recognise our failure to return your baby’s ashes will have caused considerable hurt and pain and for that we are deeply sorry and very aware of the distress and anguish we have caused.

“While we take full responsibility, we recognise there is nothing we can do or say now to remove the hurt we have caused.

“Like other councils, we want to support proposals for a baby memorial in Fife that is dedicated to the babies whose ashes we failed to return.”