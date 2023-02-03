Flagship Barley Hub faces deficit of £10m as costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flagship Barley Hub faces deficit of £10m as costs soar

By Nancy Nicolson
February 3 2023, 4.23pm Updated: February 3 2023, 4.46pm
The International Barley Hub, the flagship project of the Tay Cities Deal, is facing a £10-£12 million shortfall in funds that threatens to compromise future farm-related research at the James Hutton Institute (JHI).

The Invergowrie-based institute received £62m from the Tay Cities Deal, and while construction of some buildings is complete and work on the key £44m scientific block has begun, construction prices have risen by 25% since funds were approved and the costs of archaeology works and a new road junction were much higher than originally estimated.

Last month, JHI signed construction contracts with McLaughlin & Harvey worth £28.7m for the latest stage of the project, which aims to establish Scotland as a leader in global food security and crop resilience.

As costs have risen, JHI have prioritised infrastructure but already ancillary buildings costing £2.5m have been put on hold, roads within the site have not been tarred and the equipment budget – which included £5m for a phenotyping centre – has been slashed.

Prof Robbie Waugh said cutbacks will affect the project.

Speaking during a tour of the site this week, the director of the International Barley Hub (IBH) Professor Robbie Waugh warned: “We’re probably around £10-£12m short and we’ve had to make cutbacks which will take up some of that and allow the buildings to be built – but we might not have everything in them we wish we could have.

“A shortfall will lead to shortcomings.”

JHI said the absence of the phenotyping centre was the most concerning element as it is critical to the science they pledged to deliver in their original business case. The institute added: “However, we are now speaking to other funders and have been successful in being awarded £1m from the Wolfson Foundation recently and we are exploring another couple of possibilities which seem hopeful.”

JHI provided a breakdown of costs which included the estate site purchase (£4m), the new access road and infrastructure (£4m), demolition of existing buildings (£3m), the Mylnefield Farm buildings and Barley Field Centre (£15m) and the IBH and Advanced Plant Growth Centre (£44m).

A visualisation of the  International Barley Hub / Advanced Plant Growth Centre at Invergowrie.

The new Mylnefield Farm centre houses machinery stores, grain stores and workshops as well as all the institute’s agronomists and Balruddery farm staff, including JHI’s head of farms, Euan Caldwell.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.

