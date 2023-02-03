Are you ready to fall in love this Valentine’s Day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Are you ready to fall in love this Valentine’s Day?

Presented by Scottish businesses
February 3 2023, 4.24pm
A Valentine's Day present all wrapped up with a red bow. Article about searching for a Valentine's Day present in Tayside and Fife.
Are you ready to find the perfect Valentine's Day present?

We feel it in our fingers, we feel it in our toes, love is all around us this Valentine’s Day.

Are you ready to romance your significant other? Or, are you getting the girls together for a Galentines to remember? Either way, here are the perfect Valentine’s Day present options to treat your loved ones too this cupid day.

These wonderful businesses are based across Courier country in Tayside and Fife. There is something available for everyone.

5 places to find your perfect Valentine’s Day present across Tayside & Fife

Dundee Gin

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! Pop in to Dundee Gin’s outlet in The St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth and visit the create your own hamper station! As well as the fantastic selection of Dundee Gin liqueurs and spirits, the team also has an array of other items from chocolates to soft toys and more to give you inspiration.

A Dundee gin gift hamper, which is the perfect Valentine's Day present.
A beautifully selected Valentine’s Day hamper from Dundee Gin.

Take the stress out of shopping and fill them with as much or as little as you like. You can also shop from a wonderful selection of pre-made Valentine’s Day hampers at Dundee Gin’s website. Treat your special someone this Valentine’s Day.

Desire

Desire in Albert Street is an independently owned Aladdin’s cave full of products specifically aimed at providing the over 18s with all they could wish for when it comes to enhancing their leisure time together. Desire is ideal for discerning couples and singles looking for variety and quality and will be amazed at the range items available to suit all genres.

A Valentine's Day present.
Are you ready to find the perfect Valentine's Day present?

The shop is packed with a stunning array of lingerie from baby dolls, nightwear, underwear, corsets, bodies and a large range of tights, stockings, belts to suite all tastes and sizes. There are lotions, potions, novelties and games as well as a large and varied assortment of items to suite all genres.

You are welcome to visit the Desire website to see the range available. We do not carry all the products from the web site in the shop but if find something specific you can make a note of the product number and then phone the shop and order the item for collection at the shop in two to three working days.

Are you ready to find the perfect romantic gifts for you and your partner?

Taymouth Marina

Cupid is on his way to Taymouth Marina!

The day of love is coming around quickly and the team at Taymouth Marina are delighted to offer three beautiful options so that you can make this Valentine’s day one to remember!

Take a look at what is on offer for you…

Option one: Book to arrive on Monday 13 or Tuesday 14 of February & receive a complimentary bottle of Rose Champagne in your apartment for your arrival. They are also accepting two night stays for those arriving on February 13 or 14. To book please email info@taymouthmarina.com with the subject line: “Valentine’s Stay”

Option two:
Come and make memories that will last a lifetime in the cosy, relaxed gastro bar & diner – The Ferryman’s Inn. The team will be running a specially curated, delicious Valentine’s menu from Saturday February 11 to Tuesday February 14. A delicious three course set menu with a welcome glass of champagne plus tea or coffee, all for £40 per person

A Taymouth Marina poster. A visit to Taymouth Marina could be the perfect Valentine's Day present.
A visit to Taymouth Marina could be the perfect Valentine’s Day present.

Option three:
The team at Taymouth Marina know how much people adore their spa so they made sure it was part of the wonderful Valentine’s offers. How would you like an exclusive Sunset Session at the award winning HotBox Spa? You can choose between 2 group sessions, either 5.30pm-7.30pm or 8pm-10pm. This offer includes a glass of prosecco & chocolate dipped strawberries to add to the romantic ambience of our stunning outdoor Spa.

All of this could be yours for £45 Per Person

Learn more at the Taymouth Marina’s website.

The Wine Press

This gorgeous venue is the perfect place for a date. Located in the heart of Dundee’s Waterfront, The Wine Press serves up an extensive selection of wines from all over the world. With their Enomatic machine, guests can pick from a huge selection of wines without having to splurge on a bottle. Instead they can opt for a glass and try a few when visiting.

A charcuterie board at The Wine Press in Dundee. Could this be your perfect Valentine's Day present?
Could this charcuterie board be the perfect Valentine’s Day present?

As well as their impressive wine list they also offer quality beers, spirits and fantastic cocktails for customers to enjoy, and don’t forget about their sharing boards of both meats and/or cheeses, as well as a host of small,
wine-friendly side dishes, including baked Camembert!

Be sure to pay a visit to Dundee’s wine bar for a lavish night. The restaurant is located at 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3DN. Learn more at The Wine Press website.

Fairmont St Andrews

Treat your loved one to a romantic Valentine’s Dinner at La Cucina, Fairmont St Andrews’ Italian restaurant.

A dinner set up for Valentine's Day at the Fairmount in St Andews.
The team at the Fairmont are ready for love.

Surprise your senses with the ‘food of love’, where you can share fine Italian cuisine of carefully crafted sharing dishes, lovingly prepared by Head Chef Angelo Albera and sip Whispering Angel Rosé.

Enjoy the romantic atmosphere on the restaurant balcony overlooking the Atrium and the dancing lights of the Zephyr sculpture – a truly romantic setting for an intimate dinner.

A lavish four-course sharing menu for two and a bottle of Whispering Angel for £150, join the team at Fairmont St Andrews. Please call 01334 837 000 to book your table. To see more, head to the Fairmont website.

Are you ready to feel the love this Valentine’s Day?

