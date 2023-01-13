Next step for Tayside’s £62m science project that could create 1,200 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tayside science project that could bring £60 million benefits and more than 1,200 jobs to Scotland has taken a significant step forward.

The James Hutton Institute has signed construction contracts with McLaughlin & Harvey worth £28.7m for the next stage of the ongoing redevelopment of its Invergowrie estate.

This new contract comprises the construction of a combined Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC) and international barley hub (IBH).

The new building – with the APGC downstairs and the IBH above – will be full of the latest state-of-the-art scientific equipment.

This will include computing facilities, imaging technology, sensor-based systems, robotics and controlled environmental cabinets for growing plants.

The project, funded by £62m from the Tay Cities Deal, is part of a masterplan to create two institute-led innovation centres at Invergowrie.

It will help establish Scotland as a leader in global food security and crop resilience.

Enabling works are ongoing on-site. A number of older buildings are being demolished to make way for the new facility.

It will be built in the heart of the Invergowrie Campus and is due to be completed in early 2024.

A ‘significant milestone’ for £62m project

James Hutton Institute chief executive Colin Campbell hailed a “significant milestone” for the project.

He added: “It aims to futureproof the barley sector across Scotland and the UK.

“This new facility will serve as the key research hub.

“It is set to bring around £60 million benefit and over 1,200 jobs to Scotland over the next 10 years.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said the facility will support “the future prosperity of our farming industry”.

He also welcomed the creation of jobs in the region.

Mr Offord said: “The UK Government is investing £45m at the James Hutton Institute through the Tay Cities Deal.

“These new facilities will undertake vital research that will support food security and the future prosperity of our farming industry, while also creating new jobs for the region.

McLaughlin & Harvey’s operations director Robbie Clark said the firm was delighted to be working on the project.

He said: “Having recently completed the state-of-the-art Barley Field Centre facilities, our highly experienced project team will now move seamlessly on to the delivery of the new Advanced Plant Growth Centre and International Barley Hub.”

Newly filed accounts for its commercial arm, James Hutton Limited, show it made pre-tax profits of over £600,000 for the year to March 2022.

Its turnover for the period was £4.3m, up from £3.4m the year previous.