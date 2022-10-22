Arbroath take ‘step in right direction’ as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame ‘anxiety’ to see off Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relieved Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell feels his side have taken ‘a step in the right direction’ after earning their first home win of the season.

The Lichties saw off the Accies thanks to a Bobby Linn strike at the end of the first half.

The veteran forward linked up well with Scott Allan who played a sublime through ball. Linn still had a lot to do but slotted in to past the keeper and in to the far corner.

The Gayfield side were handed an advantage when the visitors were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half.

Dan O’Reilly was shown a straight red for a lunge on Bobby Linn just inside the Accies’ half.

Arbroath overcame ‘anxiety’

The Lichties couldn’t add to their lead, with Scott Allan inexplicably passing up an open goal near the death.

However, they managed to hold on for a much-needed three points.

“It wasn’t the greatest of games, there were spells in the game where we created three good chances against 10 men,” Campbell said.

“There was no doubting that we deserved to win but should have scored at least one more.

“It was a game full of anxiety for me, there’s a lot to build on for us and scored a great goal through Bobby.”

‘Step in right direction’

The victory sees Arbroath come off the foot of the table.

They now sit ahead of Hamilton on goal difference with both sides on 10 points.

Campbell insists there is still more to come from his team.

“This league will change throughout the season, the picture will change,” he said.

“We aren’t where we want to be but we’re off the bottom of the table. This is a step in the right direction.

“We just have to get the balance right, we need to create a bit more but Hamilton are a decent side and can beat anyone on their day, we need to improve 15-20% for where we want to be.

“We should have done better for finishing but it’s a win and I can’t complain.”