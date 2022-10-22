Stewart Petrie on ‘lucky’ substitution as Montrose end Dunfermline’s unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Stewart Petrie on ‘lucky’ substitution as Montrose end Dunfermline’s unbeaten run

By Craig Cairns
October 22 2022, 6.24pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

Stewart Petrie said he thought his team would tire towards the end of their victory versus Dunfermline after everything they’d given.

Instead, with the Pars chasing an equaliser, substitute Matthew Wright added to his earlier strike to seal the points at Links Park Stadium.

The striker’s double means that Montrose have now taken 10 points from their last 12.

It was the first goal Dunfermline had conceded on the road in League 1 this season, never mind their first defeat.

“We’re delighted with the result,” said the Montrose manager.

“They’re top of the league for a reason, they’re a good side – and they hadn’t conceded away from home.

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie
Petrie praised his substitutes.

“I thought we played well from start to finish, the energy the boys gave us and the effort they gave us, I thought we might flag a bit towards the end of the game.

Striker’s finish

“I thought the subs all came on and played their part. Matty comes on and scores two goals.

“Sometimes you get lucky with a sub and he scores within a couple of minutes.

“His finish is fantastic – a striker’s finish.

“The second one, his weaker side, he just rolls it under the goalkeeper.

“And I thought we defended great.”

Super Sinclair

Petrie also had his goalkeeper to thank, whose excellent showing over the 90 minutes was overshadowed by Wright’s heroics.

Ross Sinclair has impressed since his loan move from St Johnstone and kept out three Chris Mochrie efforts before making his best save at 2-0.

“They put us under a great deal of pressure,” said Petrie.

“Big Ross has made some super saves, at crucial times in the game.

“We went with three up front today to see if we could put Dunfermline under a bit of pressure and it worked to an extent for us.”

“Any time you put back-to-back wins together in this league you’re doing something right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.
JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if…
2
Ian Murray praised his side's recent defensive record.
Ian Murray pinpoints one area where Raith Rovers defence can improve despite impressive goals…
Ian Murray will test the fitness of two players.
Ian Murray reveals Raith Rovers may 'travel light' with two players a doubt for…
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Fifa rule that scuppered Arbroath signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and what could happen…

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
5

More from The Courier

A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee
The Spirits of Scone event has returned for 2022. Image: Cunningly Good
Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in…
Andrew Neil MacLeod.
BOOKS: Andrew Neil MacLeod's intriguing reworking of the adventures of Johnson and Boswell
Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Whitehouse and Enfield tip their hats to 100 years of the BBC…
Hans Zimmer, the subject of the BBC2 documentary, Hollywood Rebel.
TELLYBOX: The enchanting, inspiring life and work of Hans Zimmer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented