Stewart Petrie on ‘lucky’ substitution as Montrose end Dunfermline’s unbeaten run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stewart Petrie said he thought his team would tire towards the end of their victory versus Dunfermline after everything they’d given.

Instead, with the Pars chasing an equaliser, substitute Matthew Wright added to his earlier strike to seal the points at Links Park Stadium.

The striker’s double means that Montrose have now taken 10 points from their last 12.

It was the first goal Dunfermline had conceded on the road in League 1 this season, never mind their first defeat.

“We’re delighted with the result,” said the Montrose manager.

“They’re top of the league for a reason, they’re a good side – and they hadn’t conceded away from home.

“I thought we played well from start to finish, the energy the boys gave us and the effort they gave us, I thought we might flag a bit towards the end of the game.

Striker’s finish

“I thought the subs all came on and played their part. Matty comes on and scores two goals.

“Sometimes you get lucky with a sub and he scores within a couple of minutes.

“His finish is fantastic – a striker’s finish.

“The second one, his weaker side, he just rolls it under the goalkeeper.

“And I thought we defended great.”

Super Sinclair

Petrie also had his goalkeeper to thank, whose excellent showing over the 90 minutes was overshadowed by Wright’s heroics.

Ross Sinclair has impressed since his loan move from St Johnstone and kept out three Chris Mochrie efforts before making his best save at 2-0.

“They put us under a great deal of pressure,” said Petrie.

James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat https://t.co/w002Cr1hML pic.twitter.com/HgSerqKLHm — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 22, 2022

“Big Ross has made some super saves, at crucial times in the game.

“We went with three up front today to see if we could put Dunfermline under a bit of pressure and it worked to an extent for us.”

“Any time you put back-to-back wins together in this league you’re doing something right.”