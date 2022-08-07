BIAB: Can ‘builder in a bottle’ gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After more than 30 years as a nail biter the dream of having beautiful, healthy, longer nails had, I thought, passed me by.

During decades of anxious nail biting and skin picking (which I didn’t even realise I was doing at times!) I’ve tried every treatment in the book.

From painting on disgusting anti-bite polish (didn’t work) and full sets of acrylic nails (left mine more weak than before) to ‘grow one at a time’ therapy – nothing has broken the horrible habit!

I was destined to hide my hands up my sleeves in shame forever. Until a friend asked if I’d tried a BIAB (Builder in a bottle) manicure.

Here’s what you need to know about BIAB, how it can help – and what happened next…

There are a few salons and nail technicians in Tayside now offering BIAB. I tried it out at En Rose Nails in Dundee’s Commercial Street.

What is BIAB?

Builder in a bottle is a strengthening gel which can be built up to create strong glossy nails – but without the bulk of acrylic nails.

It can be used over natural nails. And is made of ingredients which claim to nourish and protect nails while they grow.

The BIAB gel used to create strengthened nails is a natural colour (the shade depends which salon you go to) and this can be left as is – or coloured polish added on top.

Unlike acrylic nail extensions which have to be drilled off or filed down, often damaging the nail plate, BIAB is soaked off. Or infilled with another colour if you want a change.

So the idea is that your own (even previously bitten) nails will be in better, stronger condition after a BIAB manicure.

It’s also free from chemical nasties, is vegan and cruelty-free. And it can be used with nail tip extensions for those who want longer nails or for a broken nail repair.

What is the BIAB process?

I was eager to give BIAB a try and asked my technician at En Rose for a French manicure with a pop of colour – hoping it’d look so good I wouldn’t bite it off!

I opted for an extension tip too, so they’d look long until I grow some underneath.

The nail technician began by cleaning and prepping my natural nails with a light filing, so the gel would stick.

Fine detail

Then he moved on to building up the natural gel to create an even shape and curve on each nail.

Each layer of BIAB was cured under a UV lamp (warning this can feel hot at first!). Checks were made in between to tweak the shape.

When I was happy with the BIAB nails, he expertly applied white tips and a fine detail design with coloured polishes I’d chosen.

The precision of his work was amazing. I enjoyed watching him create the shiny nail and then the intricate detail.

How long does BIAB take to apply?

This will depend on how long (or short!) your nails are. And whether you want coloured polish, individual designs or nail extensions with BIAB.

I was all done within an hour and impressed with the durable finish which I’m told lasts three weeks.

How much does it cost?

Prices vary across Tayside and Fife but plain BIAB starts around £30.

Colours, French manicure, extension tips or individual designs will add to the cost.

I paid £46. I thought this was reasonable given all the cash I’ve wasted in pursuit of healthy nails over the years.

What were the results like?

It was a relaxing experience. The technicians at En Rose were friendly and good at checking that customers were happy throughout treatments.

My nails have been transformed from ragged and dull to glossy and healthy-looking.

But the real test will be when I go back to soak off the colour and fully uncover my natural nails again. Will BIAB leave my nails nourished and full of growth?

Watch this space for an update… Hopefully it won’t be a nail-biting finish.