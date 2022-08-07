BIAB: Can ‘builder in a bottle’ gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BIAB: Can ‘builder in a bottle’ gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails?

By Dawn Donaghey
August 7 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 7 2022, 9.55am
Post Thumbnail

After more than 30 years as a nail biter the dream of having beautiful, healthy, longer nails had, I thought, passed me by.

During decades of anxious nail biting and skin picking (which I didn’t even realise I was doing at times!) I’ve tried every treatment in the book.

From painting on disgusting anti-bite polish (didn’t work) and full sets of acrylic nails (left mine more weak than before) to ‘grow one at a time’ therapy – nothing has broken the horrible habit!

I was destined to hide my hands up my sleeves in shame forever. Until a friend asked if I’d tried a BIAB (Builder in a bottle) manicure.

Here’s what you need to know about BIAB, how it can help – and what happened next…

There are a few salons and nail technicians in Tayside now offering BIAB. I tried it out at En Rose Nails in Dundee’s Commercial Street.

What is BIAB?

Builder in a bottle is a strengthening gel which can be built up to create strong glossy nails – but without the bulk of acrylic nails.

It can be used over natural nails. And is made of ingredients which claim to nourish and protect nails while they grow.

The BIAB gel used to create strengthened nails is a natural colour (the shade depends which salon you go to) and this can be left as is – or coloured polish added on top.

Unlike acrylic nail extensions which have to be drilled off or filed down, often damaging the nail plate, BIAB is soaked off. Or infilled with another colour if you want a change.

So the idea is that your own (even previously bitten) nails will be in better, stronger condition after a BIAB manicure.

It’s also free from chemical nasties, is vegan and cruelty-free. And it can be used with nail tip extensions for those who want longer nails or for a broken nail repair.

What is the BIAB process?

I was eager to give BIAB a try and asked my technician at En Rose for a French manicure with a pop of colour – hoping it’d look so good I wouldn’t bite it off!

The nails before trying BIAB.
My chewed nails – and poor attempt to grow one – before trying BIAB.

I opted for an extension tip too, so they’d look long until I grow some underneath.

The nail technician began by cleaning and prepping my natural nails with a light filing, so the gel would stick.

Fine detail

Then he moved on to building up the natural gel to create an even shape and curve on each nail.

Each layer of BIAB was cured under a UV lamp (warning this can feel hot at first!). Checks were made in between to tweak the shape.

When I was happy with the BIAB nails, he expertly applied white tips and a fine detail design with coloured polishes I’d chosen.

En Rose have a huge array of colours – and they can do individual details or designs on each nail if required.

The precision of his work was amazing. I enjoyed watching him create the shiny nail and then the intricate detail.

How long does BIAB take to apply?

This will depend on how long (or short!) your nails are. And whether you want coloured polish, individual designs or nail extensions with BIAB.

I was all done within an hour and impressed with the durable finish which I’m told lasts three weeks.

How much does it cost?

Prices vary across Tayside and Fife but plain BIAB starts around £30.

Colours, French manicure, extension tips or individual designs will add to the cost.

I paid £46. I thought this was reasonable given all the cash I’ve wasted in pursuit of healthy nails over the years.

What were the results like?

It was a relaxing experience. The technicians at En Rose were friendly and good at checking that customers were happy throughout treatments.

Transformed from nibbled to glossy!

My nails have been transformed from ragged and dull to glossy and healthy-looking.

But the real test will be when I go back to soak off the colour and fully uncover my natural nails again. Will BIAB leave my nails nourished and full of growth?

Watch this space for an update… Hopefully it won’t be a nail-biting finish.

