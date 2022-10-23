Sweet treats: Warm yourself up with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s hot chocolate pudding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Warm yourself up with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s hot chocolate pudding

By Mariam Okhai
October 23 2022, 6.00am
Hot chocolate pudding. Image: Simon Wheeler.
Hot chocolate pudding. Image: Simon Wheeler.

Made with store cupboard ingredients, this simple hot chocolate pudding dessert will satisfy any sweet tooth.

“This quick and utterly delicious chocolate pud, which I’ve been making for years to delight my family, occupies a space somewhere between a brownie, a soufflé and a cake.

“I think you’ll agree that’s not a bad place to be,” says celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

This recipe is easy to whip up using regular ingredients in your kitchen, and is baked until it is set on the outside but still gooey in the middle.

Hugh suggests serving the hot chocolate pudding with some fruit to cut the richness or a trickle of cream if you prefer.

If you like dessert recipes and are looking for more inspiration, see our full list here.

Hot chocolate pudding

Serves 4

Hot chocolate pudding. Image: Simon Wheeler.
Hot chocolate pudding. Image: Simon Wheeler.

Ingredients

  • 100g dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 100g butter, cut into pieces, plus extra to grease the dish
  • 3 medium eggs
  • 50g soft light brown sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 75g ground almonds
  • A pinch of salt

To serve:

  • Raspberries or other berries, or plum compote
  • Yoghurt or cream (optional)

Method

  1. Put the chocolate and butter into a saucepan and melt gently over a very low heat, watching all the time and stirring often so that the chocolate doesn’t get too hot. Set aside to cool a little. Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/374F/Gas 5 and butter a small oven dish.
  2. In a large bowl whisk the eggs, brown sugar and vanilla extract together until pale, thick and mousse-like. Using a stand mixer or hand-held electric whisk on full speed, this should only take a few minutes, but whisking by hand with a rotary or balloon whisk will take a lot longer! The mix should be significantly paler, thicker and increased in volume.
  3. Turn the mixer down to a low speed and, with the motor running, slowly pour in the tepid melted chocolate and butter mixture (or whisk it gently by hand). Use a rubber spatula to scrape the last drops of chocolate into the mix, and then to fold the mixture fully together.
  4. Combine the ground almonds and salt. Add to the chocolate mixture and fold in carefully, using the spatula.
  5. Turn the mixture into the prepared oven dish and shake the dish a little to spread it out. Bake in the oven for
    12-15 minutes until the pudding is set on top and firm at the edges, but still wobbly and gooey in the middle.
  6. Serve straight away, with fresh raspberries or plum compote, and a spoonful of yoghurt or a trickle of cream if you like.

River Cottage Good Comfort by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is published by Bloomsbury, priced £27. Photography by Simon Wheeler. Available now.

