Full list of Tayside and Fife firms nominated for hair and beauty awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses from across Tayside and Fife are in the running for top hair and beauty industry awards.

A total of 13 salons and stylists have been shortlisted in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

They have been shortlisted following a public vote that saw more than 47,000 votes cast.

They now have to complete photo shoots and submit those to be judged by a panel ahead of the awards in Glasgow on September 11.

Awards joy after break-in

Among the nominations is Broughty Ferry barbers Lovett’s which is in the running for three awards just six months after a devastating break-in.

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment, plus cash, were taken in the January break-in.

Emily Mckendrick, who co-owns the business alongside Liam Thomson, said: “We are really pleased to be nominated for three awards.

“The break-in was an awful start to the year, so this is at least something for everyone to look forward to.

“We’re feeling confident. Liam won best barber last year, so we’re pretty confident because we know what to expect.”

It could be a special evening for Lovett’s Megan Stockford if she picks up the Best Barber Colourist title.

Emily said: “Megan has previously won twice. if she wins again she’ll go into the Hall of Fame.”

The Courier Country SHABA nominees

Here are all the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards nominations from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Dundee

Skin Queen: Nadia Ramage (Best social media/influencer, Dundee)

Hard Grind: Rian Anderson (Best barber apprentice, Dundee)

Hard Grind: (Best barber shop, Dundee)

Hard Grind: Peter Healy (Best male stylist, Dundee)

Hard Grind: Dean Currie (Best barber, Dundee)

Lovett’s: Megan Stockford (Best barber colourist, Broughty Ferry)

Lovett’s: (Best barber shop, Broughty Ferry)

Lovett’s: Marcus Christie (Best barber, Broughty Ferry)

Farquhar Hair: Nadine Farquhar (Best colourist, Dundee)

Angus

Number 8: Fiona Murray (Best blow dry, Brechin)

Number 8: (Best salon design, Brechin)

Number 8: Hayley Paterson (Best barber, Brechin)

Dream Hair: Marie Ramminger (Best hair salon, Arbroath)

Nu You: Emma Whitton (Best beauty therapist, Arbroath)

Fife

Inner Beauty Cupar: Gillian Brunton (Best beauty salon, Cupar)

Har Barber: (Best barber shop, Leslie)

Craig Boyd Hairdressing: Craig Boyd (Best male stylist, Leven)

Perthshire

F&K Hair Lounge: Lee Kerr (Best hair salon, Perth)

Studio Ivy: Aimee Knowles (Best lash artist, Perth)

The Little Hair Company: Christina Thomson (Best female stylist, Bridge of Earn)