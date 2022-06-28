Full list of Tayside and Fife firms nominated for hair and beauty awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full list of Tayside and Fife firms nominated for hair and beauty awards

By Gavin Harper
June 28 2022, 1.30pm Updated: June 28 2022, 1.57pm
Businesses across Tayside and Fife have been nominated for the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.
Businesses from across Tayside and Fife are in the running for top hair and beauty industry awards.

A total of 13 salons and stylists have been shortlisted in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

They have been shortlisted following a public vote that saw more than 47,000 votes cast.

They now have to complete photo shoots and submit those to be judged by a panel ahead of the awards in Glasgow on September 11.

Awards joy after break-in

Among the nominations is Broughty Ferry barbers Lovett’s which is in the running for three awards just six months after a devastating break-in.

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment, plus cash, were taken in the January break-in.

Lovett's owners Emily Mckendrick and Liam Thomson outside the barber shop.
The break-in left Lovett’s owners Emily Mckendrick and Liam Thomson devastated earlier this year.

Emily Mckendrick, who co-owns the business alongside Liam Thomson, said: “We are really pleased to be nominated for three awards.

“The break-in was an awful start to the year, so this is at least something for everyone to look forward to.

“We’re feeling confident. Liam won best barber last year, so we’re pretty confident because we know what to expect.”

It could be a special evening for Lovett’s Megan Stockford if she picks up the Best Barber Colourist title.

Emily said: “Megan has previously won twice. if she wins again she’ll go into the Hall of Fame.”

The Courier Country SHABA nominees

Here are all the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards nominations from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Dundee

  • Skin Queen: Nadia Ramage (Best social media/influencer, Dundee)
  • Hard Grind: Rian Anderson (Best barber apprentice, Dundee)
Colin Petrie, of Hard Grind Barbers, which is in the running for four awards.
  • Hard Grind: (Best barber shop, Dundee)
  • Hard Grind: Peter Healy (Best male stylist, Dundee)
  • Hard Grind: Dean Currie (Best barber, Dundee)
  • Lovett’s: Megan Stockford (Best barber colourist, Broughty Ferry)
  • Lovett’s: (Best barber shop, Broughty Ferry)
  • Lovett’s: Marcus Christie (Best barber, Broughty Ferry)
  • Farquhar Hair: Nadine Farquhar (Best colourist, Dundee)

Angus

  • Number 8: Fiona Murray (Best blow dry, Brechin)
  • Number 8: (Best salon design, Brechin)
  • Number 8: Hayley Paterson (Best barber, Brechin)
  • Dream Hair: Marie Ramminger (Best hair salon, Arbroath)
  • Nu You: Emma Whitton (Best beauty therapist, Arbroath)

Fife

  • Inner Beauty Cupar: Gillian Brunton (Best beauty salon, Cupar)
  • Har Barber: (Best barber shop, Leslie)
David Logue, owner of Har Barber.
  • Craig Boyd Hairdressing: Craig Boyd (Best male stylist, Leven)

Perthshire

  • F&K Hair Lounge: Lee Kerr (Best hair salon, Perth)
  • Studio Ivy: Aimee Knowles (Best lash artist, Perth)
  • The Little Hair Company: Christina Thomson (Best female stylist, Bridge of Earn)
