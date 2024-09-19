New construction project for Montrose Port as offshore specialist moors in for another five years

A new 22,000 square-foot warehouse is to be built at Montrose Port after off-shore mooring specialists First Marine Solutions (FMS) secured a new five-year deal to stay at the harbour.

The new lease arrangement will see FMS continue to use the port and its dedicated quayside facility, as well as build the additional warehouse in anticipation of the site’s expansion.

It is the latest boost for Montrose Port, following the announcement earlier this month of at least 50 new jobs created as part of the Inch Cape wind-farm development.

FMS in new Montrose Port deal

FMS has expanded its offerings in offshore moorings by developing its reach in the renewables market, the company said.

The mooring systems developed by FMS play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional and renewable energy.

Since launching its renewable energy consultancy in 2020, FMS has developed its mooring and survey capabilities honed in the offshore oil and gas industry, to provide the floating wind market with a comprehensive consultancy service.

This, Montrose Port chief executive Tom Hutchison said, aligned with the authority’s ongoing commitment in becoming a more sustainable and balanced energy utility site.

“FMS not only holds a pivotal role within our port as an integral stakeholder, contributing significantly to our position as the largest chain and anchor port globally, but it also stands as a key employer for Montrose,” he said.

“This aligns seamlessly with our trust port status, allowing us to create jobs for our town and make a substantial economic impact on the region.

“We are delighted to have FMS continue working with us for the next five years, reinforcing our capabilities and commitment to a sustainable offshore future.”

Lease extension for five years

FMS specialises in temporary and permanent mooring solutions for floating offshore units.

Steven Brown, FMS managing director, added: “The extension of our lease with Montrose Port Authority serves to consolidate an already-robust working relationship, which sees both companies continue to tailor their services to an evolving energy industry.

“Since establishing our Montrose base, FMS’ portfolio of services has developed significantly to create the market’s leading provider of single-source moorings solutions.

“Mobilisation from our dedicated quayside space at Montrose plays a fundamental role in our operations, allowing us to continually strengthen our position across the energy sector.”