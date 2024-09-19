New construction project for Montrose Port as offshore specialist moors in for another five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New construction project for Montrose Port as offshore specialist moors in for another five years

First Marine Solutions has signed a new five-year lease with Montrose Port Authority.

By Paul Malik
FMS managing director, Steven Brown, and Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison. . Image: Due North
FMS managing director, Steven Brown, and Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison. . Image: Due North

A new 22,000 square-foot warehouse is to be built at Montrose Port after off-shore mooring specialists First Marine Solutions (FMS) secured a new five-year deal to stay at the harbour.

The new lease arrangement will see FMS continue to use the port and its dedicated quayside facility, as well as build the additional warehouse in anticipation of the site’s expansion.

It is the latest boost for Montrose Port, following the announcement earlier this month of at least 50 new jobs created as part of the Inch Cape wind-farm development.

FMS in new Montrose Port deal

FMS has expanded its offerings in offshore moorings by developing its reach in the renewables market, the company said.

The mooring systems developed by FMS play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional and renewable energy.

Since launching its renewable energy consultancy in 2020, FMS has developed its mooring and survey capabilities honed in the offshore oil and gas industry, to provide the floating wind market with a comprehensive consultancy service.

Montrose Port. Image: Supplied

This, Montrose Port chief executive Tom Hutchison said, aligned with the authority’s ongoing commitment in becoming a more sustainable and balanced energy utility site.

“FMS not only holds a pivotal role within our port as an integral stakeholder, contributing significantly to our position as the largest chain and anchor port globally, but it also stands as a key employer for Montrose,” he said.

“This aligns seamlessly with our trust port status, allowing us to create jobs for our town and make a substantial economic impact on the region.

“We are delighted to have FMS continue working with us for the next five years, reinforcing our capabilities and commitment to a sustainable offshore future.”

Lease extension for five years

FMS specialises in temporary and permanent mooring solutions for floating offshore units.

Steven Brown, FMS managing director, added: “The extension of our lease with Montrose Port Authority serves to consolidate an already-robust working relationship, which sees both companies continue to tailor their services to an evolving energy industry.

“Since establishing our Montrose base, FMS’ portfolio of services has developed significantly to create the market’s leading provider of single-source moorings solutions.

“Mobilisation from our dedicated quayside space at Montrose plays a fundamental role in our operations, allowing us to continually strengthen our position across the energy sector.”

