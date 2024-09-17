Stewart Milne administrators charge more than £6m for six months’ work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stewart Milne administrators charge more than £6m for six months’ work

Some staff working on the administration charge more than £1,000 an hour.

By Rob McLaren
Stewart Milne Group and its Scottish housebuilding divisions left a pile of debt in their wake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne Group and its Scottish housebuilding divisions left a pile of debt in their wake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Administrators winding up housebuilder Stewart Milne Group Limited and its subsidiaries have charged more than £6 million in just six months.

Teneo Financial Advisory was appointed as administrators for Stewart Milne Group (SMG) and five subsidiaries in January.

At the time of its collapse Stewart Milne developments included Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath and Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder.

A report coving the first six months of the administration shows Teneo has charged for thousands of hours of work at an average rate of more than £900 an hour.

The total bill of £6,173,209 means administrators have been charging more than £1m a month. So far, Teneo has not taken any payments.

With the administration expected to continue for several years, this sum will only increase.

Meanwhile unsecured creditors – some of whom were working on the Angus and Perthshire projects – have been told not to expect any dividend.

Stewart Milne administrator’s charges

The hourly rate Teneo charges for its staff ranges from £440 to £1,375 an hour. It bills for time in six-minute increments.

The hourly rate for a director is between £1,270 and £1,375. Assistant directors charge £1,040 an hour, managers are £945 an hour, consultants £755 an hour and £440 for an associate consultant.

Handling the SMG administration alone has so far involved 4,219 hours of work costing more than £4m.

The administration of the subsidiaries adds another 2,270 hours of work at £2.15m.

Stewart Milne Group administrators Teneo’s charges in a progress report filed at Companies House.

There are substantial debts within the businesses. Bank of Scotland, a preferential creditor, is owed £107.9m while HMRC, a secondary creditor, is due around £1.7m.

There is not expected to be any money left for hundreds of ordinary creditors owed more than £33m.

Stewart Milne.
Company founder Stewart Milne. Image: Darrell Benns

The Teneo report adds: “No fees have been drawn to date as we have not yet received approval from relevant creditors.

“We do not expect to recover our time costs in full. Any unpaid balance will be written off as irrecoverable.”

Teneo said it is due more than £200,000 of costs for work with the companies prior to the administrations.

The financial advisory business declined to comment on the amount of fees it is charging.

What work has Teneo done?

The work of administrators is wide-ranging. Their main purpose is to liquidate assets, establish the debts, make payments to creditors and wind up the business.

In its progress report Teneo said it has provided support for employees making claims for unpaid amounts via the Redundancy Payment Service.

It also contacted customers who had reserved homes to detail steps to submit claims or obtain refunds.

It liaised with HMRC and studied digital and physical records held by the company.

Teneo has worked to establish the number of creditors.

It also launched a sales process for eight partially completed sites. In the first six months of the administrations, it sold five sites which raised £15.7m.

Stewart Milnes Monarch’s Rise development in Arbroath.

Teneo expects to extend the period of each administration for at least 12 months to enable the sale of unrealised assets.

The amount of fees charged typically reduces the longer an administration goes on, as there are fewer assets to sell.

Reporting on time incurred is a statutory requirement of administrations. Any fee request needs the approval of creditors in line with insolvency legislation.

The collapse of Stewart Milne Group in January led to hundreds of jobs losses.

More from Business

Marc and Emma Lorente. Dundee. Image: Grainger PR
Former Broughty Ferry cops launch housing business
Methil Yard, which is owned by Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Fears for future of Fife yard as Harland and Wolff on brink of administration
Fiona Perry started FlyingSmiles four years ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff woman Fiona's mobile dental service keeps customers smiling
The former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee shop empty for almost 15 years goes to auction
Directors of Alpha Projects, Paul Cortese and Kevin Brown. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dundee construction firm grows to 100 staff in seven years
AM Phillip managing director Rob McWilliam at Glenford in Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus firm AM Phillip acquires Forfar Glenford car dealership
Owner of Stirling Coffee David McDonald inside the roastery on Wellgreen Lane. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
Owner reveals all about new Stirling Coffee roastery - and Burgh Coffeehouse renovation
Jeff Chan, owner of Church on Ward Road. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Dundee venue owner's dire warning on future of live music
7
Emma Gabellone is counting on success at her Leven salon, Hush by Emma
Leven nurse prepares to open new beauty salon in former town centre bank
Sunny Mollah, Founder at Baba’s Sauce and Nathan Stewart of Asda Image: Baba's Sauce
Dundee chilli sauce firm wins tasty supermarket deal

Conversation