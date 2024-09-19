Dundee data company will see £6 billion put through system in first six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee data company will see £6 billion put through system in first six years

Broker Insights have also taken on sixty staff since launching in 2018.

By Paul Malik
Fraser Edmond, President and co-founder of Broker Insights. Image: Broker Insights
Fraser Edmond, President and co-founder of Broker Insights. Image: Broker Insights

Dundee data firm Broker Insights will see £6 billion worth of insurance premiums uploaded through its unique platform just six years after launching.

Broker Insights is a data and distribution platform connecting UK insurance brokers and insurance companies to one another through its ground-breaking Vision platform.

The company only launched in 2018 and since then has seen £5.5 billion of Gross Written Premium (GWP) uploaded through it.

By the end of the year, the company’s founders expect to hit the £6bn mark. They also now employ 60 staff and have expanded recently to the USA.

Broker Insights £6 billion premiums

Set up by Aviva employees Fraser Edmond and Iain Crole, the firm quickly gained traction.

Within a year there were more than £250 million of policies on the platform. This doubled to £500m in 2020 and doubled again to £1bn in 2021.

All going to plan, £6bn in premiums will be put through Vision by the end of December.

Fraser Edmond, co-founder and president, said: “Our focus from day one was on empowering the commercial insurance industry through data.

“We knew if we could help brokers and insurers make more informed decisions, the entire industry would benefit.

“What started as a solution for independent, regional brokers to understand their business better and connect with our panel of leading UK insurers is now also being licensed to large national and global brokers, who select their own markets and tailor Vision Enterprise to their needs.”

Potential £18 billion market

Companies use Broker Insight’s analytics tools to explore, simulate and act on insights and make better placement decisions and interact with insurers to boost efficiency and earnings.

And Broker Insights’ research shows there is around £18bn of GWP in the UK commercial insurance sector.

Peter Scott, CEO of Broker Insights, added: “The key to our success has been listening to our customers.

Innovation isn’t just about technology, it’s about responding to real, everyday challenges that brokers and insurers face.

“That’s what we’ve built our platform around.

CEO Peter Scott. Image: Broker Insights

“From inception, Broker Insights has offered a unique platform that enhances information flow, improves efficiency, and drives better decision-making across the insurance value chain.

“By connecting brokers, insurers and MGAs on a single platform, Broker Insights has created a more transparent and collaborative environment, leading to enhanced productivity and better outcomes for all parties.”

More from Business

Keela sales director Sam Fernando, wearing a Keela jacket on a Highland walk. Image: Keela Outdoors.
Fife outdoor clothing firm's £5m investment plans pays off as sales and workforce grows
A worker putting together a bag of Firewood Express fuel Image: Firewood Express
Angus fuel provider offers OAP discount on wood after winter fuel payment cut
Inch Cape. Image: Supplied
Giant Angus wind farm to give half its electricity to SSE following deal
Marc and Emma Lorente. Dundee. Image: Grainger PR
Former Broughty Ferry cops launch housing business
3
Stewart Milne Group and its Scottish housebuilding divisions left a pile of debt in their wake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne administrators charge more than £6m for six months’ work
7
Methil Yard, which is owned by Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Fears for future of Fife yard as Harland and Wolff on brink of administration
3
Fiona Perry started FlyingSmiles four years ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff woman Fiona's mobile dental service keeps customers smiling
The former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee shop empty for almost 15 years goes to auction
Directors of Alpha Projects, Paul Cortese and Kevin Brown. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dundee construction firm grows to 100 staff in seven years
AM Phillip managing director Rob McWilliam at Glenford in Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus firm AM Phillip acquires Forfar Glenford car dealership

Conversation