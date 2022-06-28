Heavy police presence in Dundee street leaves residents scared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy police presence in Dundee street leaves residents scared

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 28 2022, 1.32pm Updated: June 28 2022, 1.41pm
Police on South Road in Dundee on Tuesday.
Police on South Road in Dundee on Tuesday.

Police have descended on a Dundee street, sparking fear among residents.

Emergency services were on South Road, opposite Tesco, for several hours on Tuesday.

Police arrived early on Tuesday morning, with up to five vehicles there at the peak of the incident, including scene of crime officers.

They left the scene shortly after 1pm.

Around five police vehicles were seen on South Road.

Police Scotland have yet to confirm the nature of the incident, understood to have happened inside a block of flats on South Road.

Plain clothes police were also at the building. Pic Gareth Jennings.

One witness said: “I saw several police vehicles here first thing this morning.

“There were around five outside the building at one point.

“Several officers went into the building and appeared to go into a property.

“There was a lot of police coming and going for most of the morning.

“I saw several uniformed and plain clothes officers leaving the flat carrying bags, presumably of evidence”

‘Really concerning’ police presence on South Road

Another witness said: “There have been so many police here it’s really concerning.

“At one point I also saw a scenes of crime officer leaving the building.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

