Heavy police presence in Dundee street leaves residents scared

Police have descended on a Dundee street, sparking fear among residents.

Emergency services were on South Road, opposite Tesco, for several hours on Tuesday.

Police arrived early on Tuesday morning, with up to five vehicles there at the peak of the incident, including scene of crime officers.

They left the scene shortly after 1pm.

Police Scotland have yet to confirm the nature of the incident, understood to have happened inside a block of flats on South Road.

One witness said: “I saw several police vehicles here first thing this morning.

“There were around five outside the building at one point.

“Several officers went into the building and appeared to go into a property.

“There was a lot of police coming and going for most of the morning.

“I saw several uniformed and plain clothes officers leaving the flat carrying bags, presumably of evidence”

‘Really concerning’ police presence on South Road

Another witness said: “There have been so many police here it’s really concerning.

“At one point I also saw a scenes of crime officer leaving the building.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.