Ian Murray says side-lined star must be ‘foaming at the mouth’ at Raith Rovers’ display

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was “really happy” with how much his side created in their penalty-shootout win at New Central Park.

Lewis Vaughan had the visitors ahead from the spot before a quick double from Ross Cunningham put Kelty Hearts ahead.

Jamie Gullan equalised in the second half of the Fife Cup tie and Rovers went on to win 4-1 on penalties.

There is work to be done on the defence – Murray is hoping for “a couple of answers” from targets over the next week – but Raith created a host of chances on either side of their equaliser in a dominant second period.

We’re through to the next round of the Fife Cup! Ross Millen fired in our fourth penalty to secure the win.#COYR pic.twitter.com/kanuEwrd0C — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 1, 2023

“I’m really enjoying watching us,” Murray told Courier Sport. “Which is not always the case!” he laughed. “In football, you don’t always enjoy watching your team.

Areas to improve

“But I’ve really enjoyed watching us in the last three games. There’s obviously stuff we can brush up on.

“Overall we were really good and I’m really pleased at the patience we showed.”

Summer signing Keith Watson collided with his own goalkeeper during the first half and was replaced at half-time. He was withdrawn as a precaution, according to the manager.

Another new recruit who was missing altogether was Jack Hamilton, who has been carrying an ankle knock.

Hamilton absence explained

He trained on Saturday morning and will train all of next week in preparation for Raith’s final warm-up game versus East Fife.

“When you look at the quality of some of the balls we put in from Ross Millen’s side, particularly first half, I think he’ll thrive off those,” added Murray.

“I think he’s foaming at the mouth on the sidelines from some of these deliveries.

“I’m really looking forward to getting Jack involved.”

Tidser not taking risks

Murray’s Kelty counterpart Michael Tidser started the match in midfield but was taken off during the first half with a tight hamstring.

The Maroon Machine player-manager said he didn’t want to take any risks in pre-season and was delighted with how his side coped.

Cunningham stole the show in the first half with his double and could have had a couple more.

Tidser still has work to do in the transfer market and, after just two pre-season matches, there is much to work on, but is delighted with what he’s seen so far.

Aim to control

“I like to try and control the game, and when we do get in the forward areas I like us to spring quick and get bodies in the box,” said Tidser.

“I think you could see that on three or four occasions when the boys were busting a gut to get in the box and cause problems.

“It’s early doors, I’ll keep emphasising that, but I’m really pleased with how the first couple of games have gone.”