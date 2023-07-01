Ian Murray says side-lined star must be ‘foaming at the mouth’ at Raith Rovers’ display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray says side-lined star must be ‘foaming at the mouth’ at Raith Rovers’ display

The Stark's Park boss was happy with his side's performance versus Kelty Hearts in the Fife Cup.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray was pleased with his Raith Rovers side but said there are things to work on. Image: Raith TV.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was “really happy” with how much his side created in their penalty-shootout win at New Central Park.

Lewis Vaughan had the visitors ahead from the spot before a quick double from Ross Cunningham put Kelty Hearts ahead.

Jamie Gullan equalised in the second half of the Fife Cup tie and Rovers went on to win 4-1 on penalties.

There is work to be done on the defence – Murray is hoping for “a couple of answers” from targets over the next week – but Raith created a host of chances on either side of their equaliser in a dominant second period.

“I’m really enjoying watching us,” Murray told Courier Sport. “Which is not always the case!” he laughed. “In football, you don’t always enjoy watching your team.

Areas to improve

“But I’ve really enjoyed watching us in the last three games. There’s obviously stuff we can brush up on.

“Overall we were really good and I’m really pleased at the patience we showed.”

Summer signing Keith Watson collided with his own goalkeeper during the first half and was replaced at half-time. He was withdrawn as a precaution, according to the manager.

New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Keith Watson is one of Raith Rovers’ summer signings. Image: Tony Fimister.

Another new recruit who was missing altogether was Jack Hamilton, who has been carrying an ankle knock.

Hamilton absence explained

He trained on Saturday morning and will train all of next week in preparation for Raith’s final warm-up game versus East Fife.

“When you look at the quality of some of the balls we put in from Ross Millen’s side, particularly first half, I think he’ll thrive off those,” added Murray.

“I think he’s foaming at the mouth on the sidelines from some of these deliveries.

“I’m really looking forward to getting Jack involved.”

Tidser not taking risks

Murray’s Kelty counterpart Michael Tidser started the match in midfield but was taken off during the first half with a tight hamstring.

Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser.

The Maroon Machine player-manager said he didn’t want to take any risks in pre-season and was delighted with how his side coped.

Cunningham stole the show in the first half with his double and could have had a couple more.

Tidser still has work to do in the transfer market and, after just two pre-season matches, there is much to work on, but is delighted with what he’s seen so far.

Aim to control

“I like to try and control the game, and when we do get in the forward areas I like us to spring quick and get bodies in the box,” said Tidser.

“I think you could see that on three or four occasions when the boys were busting a gut to get in the box and cause problems.

“It’s early doors, I’ll keep emphasising that, but I’m really pleased with how the first couple of games have gone.”

