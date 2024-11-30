Fife dad hopes new drug will help him live longer after incurable brain tumour diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife dad hopes new drug will help him live longer after incurable brain tumour diagnosis

Liam Vincent-Kilbride. 30, underwent six hours of surgery to remove the growth.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Liam Vincent Kilbride is being offered a new treatment he hopes will prolong his life. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Liam Vincent Kilbride is being offered a new treatment he hopes will prolong his life. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A young Fife dad may receive new treatment to prolong his life after brain surgery.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride, 30, underwent six hours of surgery at Ninewells Hospital earlier in November to try to remove a tumour growing in his brain.

The Balmullo man has since been told only 80% of the growth was removed, so it will continue to expand.

Doctors say his condition is incurable – but that he doesn’t have malignant cancer.

New treatment could give Liam years longer to live

The Courier reported that Liam underwent the operation awake and was awaiting the results of a biopsy to learn if the tumour was malignant.

His oncologist says he has the chance to take new treatment still being trialled.

If successful, this could add years to his life.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain surgery
Liam after the operation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Liam said: “This is the best option I could have hoped for – I am very excited by what I am being offered.

“This could potentially add years to my life – even allowing me to live long enough for a cure to be found.”

Liam has been told he has a grade of glioma – a tumour that forms when glial cells grow out of control.

This means there are slow-growing cells in the brain tissue.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain tumour
He was previously a fitness trainer. Image: Liam Vincent-Kilbride

He added: “However, I don’t have malignant cancer growing around my brain.

“The remaining 20% of my tumour is still living and working tissues.

“Removing it could have cost me my ability to speak or even some mobility.

“The good news is that because it is very slow growing, I’ve likely had this for 10 years, explaining so much of my, until now unexplainable, medical history.

“It isn’t curable but with finding it so young and acting on it with some ‘medical aggression’ hopefully means I have another 30 years in me – if not more.”

Fife dad says new drug is ‘very exciting option’ for tumour

Liam said: “The option I have been given now is very exciting for me.

“I am to be trialling a new treatment just recently approved – Vorasidenib – in the form of one tablet a day.

“This is an inhibitor and while this is not a cure and comes with its own potential risks it appears to be less abrasive and does not have the possible long-lasting life-altering effects that can come with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.”

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain surgery
Liam and wife Sheona. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “I’m very excited to get going as soon as the drug is delivered from the pharmaceutical company in France where it is made.”

It was five years ago that Liam began feeling unwell.

At the time he was a very fit personal trainer also performing in musical theatre locally and across the country, including in London.

He and his wife Sheona have children Indiana, 2, and Daisy 5.

Conversation