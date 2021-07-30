Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Trailer belonging to Angus Cycle Hub found but wooden track still missing

By Matteo Bell
July 30 2021, 4.57pm
The missing trailer has now been returned
A box trailer belonging to Angus Cycle Hub has been safely returned after being traced to Falkirk, however their custom wooden track is still missing.

The trailer was found by cops on Friday after being traced to the Camelon area of Falkirk.

It has now been returned to Angus Cycle Hub, however they are still missing the custom wooden bike track that was stored in the cart.

‘It’s a bit bittersweet’

The sports company, who are a non-profit focusing on cycling and recycling, have used the custom-built equipment extensively in the past for community outreach.

Director Scott Francis said: “I don’t have too much information right now, but we’ve managed to get the box trailer back, which is nice but a bit bittersweet.

“The important bit was what was in the back and right now we still don’t know where that is.

“Without that we’re still missing one of our key pieces of equipment and we won’t be able to do a lot of things we usually do.”

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were received a report around 3.10pm on Thursday, July 29, of the theft of a trailer from Gravesend, Arbroath.

“It was recovered later that evening in Camelon, Falkirk.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”

