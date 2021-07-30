Jail for Fife drink driver who took off with police officer hanging out of window

A Fife drink driver who drove off with a police officer hanging out of his window has been jailed.

Ryan Adams was more than four times over the limit when he tried to evade capture, while driving from Lochgelly from Fife Leisure Park on January 11.

The 23-year-old, of Plantation Street in Lochgelly, admitted driving dangerously and failing to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

He drove at excessive speeds and repeatedly accelerated harshly causing his wheels to spin.

In an attempt to avoid being arrested, Adams failed to exit the vehicle when requested to by Police Constables Grant Dean and Scott McKay.

By perverting the course of justice in this way, Adams put both officers in danger.

Adams also admitted to attempting to trap PC Dean’s arm in his window and then trying to drive off while the officer was within the window.

His actions left the constable with injuries to his arm.

Apologised to officers

Solicitor Roshni Joshi said her client was “remorseful” and “ashamed.”

She added that Adams would like to apologise to the police officers who apprehended him.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “What you did was extremely serious.

“This was a police chase, a very serious aggravation.

“When you did stop and Constable Deans was partially in your car, you drove off, causing injury.”

He said: “This is, in my view, an offence towards the higher end of dangerous driving.

“Having regard to the seriousness, I don’t consider that a non-custodial disposal would be appropriate.”

Adams was sentenced to 135 days in prison, fined £420, banned from the road for 29 months and told he must pass the extended test before he can drive again.