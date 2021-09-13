Kirriemuir six-year-old Alix has 16 inches of long locks cut for Little Princess Trust

Angus six-year-old Alix Stewart has made sure her first proper haircut is one she’ll never forget.

The kind-hearted Kirriemuir youngster sat down in a town salon to have around sixteen inches chopped from her long brown hair to help a charity which makes wigs for young cancer sufferers.

Strathmartine Primary School pupil Alix has also raised hundreds of pounds for the Little Princess Trust.

The generous gesture is a case of ‘like mother, like daughter’ since Alix’s mum, Nikki Black has twice had her hair cut for the charity.

Excited primary three pupil Alix was counting down the sleeps to stylist Kirsty Reid getting her hands on the lengthy locks at the Hair Lab in Kirrie’s Reform Street on Saturday.

Trim

Mum Nikki said: “Alix has only every really had one tiny trim so it was a big thing for her to have so much of her hair cut.

“She mentioned a few times about wanting her hair cut and then changed her mind.

“But this time she said she wanted it cut short and that she wanted to do it for the charity.

“She knew I had donated my hair to the Little Princess Trust and said she wanted to do that too.

“I left her to think about it but she had made up her mind and told me she definitely wanted to do it.”

Senior early years practitioner Nikki added: “Alix said she wanted to give her hair for people who need wigs and then joked ‘and for if they need fake moustaches!’.

“She is such a kind and caring girl and we are so proud of her.”

Excitement

Nikki continued: “A while back I hadn’t had my hair cut for a long time and decided I wanted a change, and I thought why not use it for something positive like this.

“I did a little bit of fundraising and donated it and the hair to the Little Princess Trust.

“I ended up doing it again a couple of years later so I’m really pleased Alix decided on her own to do this.

“She wasn’t worried about it at all – she was so excited she was counting down the sleeps.

“I think I was more nervous about it.”

Nikki added: “We set up a Justgiving page with what we thought was a realistic target of £200 but she has passed that and has £250 online and another £130 in other sponsorship.

You can donate to Alix’s fundraising page here.

“We’ll keep the page open for another week for people to donate but we really are so proud of her for such a great effort.”

Trust

The Little Princess Trust makes wigs from real hair for children and young people up to the age of 24.

It has published a step-by-step guide on how to go about cutting long hair to ensure it can be used for a wig.

The charity also needs financial donations so it can make and fit the wigs once they are made.