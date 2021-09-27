Police called to Kirriemuir park after reports of youths setting fires

Police were called to a park in Kirriemuir after reports of youths setting fires on Sunday night.

Officers were joined by firefighters at Martin Park after claims that fires had been started deliberately.

Locals reported seeing police with torches searching the area.

One resident said: “There was a small fire in the park and I heard it had been started by a bunch of kids.

“Someone called the police and there were a few of them searching the park with torches.

“It wasn’t long after that that the fire brigade arrived because there was a fire in a wooded area at the park.

Police carry out search of park

“It wasn’t a bad fire and it seemed to be put out before the fire brigade actually got there, so they didn’t have to do anything other than check the area out.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police alerting us to a fire in Martin Park.

“The fire was small and extinguished before the fire engine arrived.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.15pm on Sunday to assist other agency near Slade Road, Kirriemuir and there was a report that youths had been setting fires.

“Officers attended and searched the area, however there was no trace of any youths at that time.”