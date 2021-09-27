Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Police called to Kirriemuir park after reports of youths setting fires

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 27 2021, 3.04pm Updated: September 27 2021, 3.15pm
Reports suggested youths were setting fires at Martin Park.

Police were called to a park in Kirriemuir after reports of youths setting fires on Sunday night.

Officers were joined by firefighters at Martin Park after claims that fires had been started deliberately.

Locals reported seeing police with torches searching the area.

One resident said: “There was a small fire in the park and I heard it had been started by a bunch of kids.

“Someone called the police and there were a few of them searching the park with torches.

“It wasn’t long after that that the fire brigade arrived because there was a fire in a wooded area at the park.

Police carry out search of park

“It wasn’t a bad fire and it seemed to be put out before the fire brigade actually got there, so they didn’t have to do anything other than check the area out.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police alerting us to a fire in Martin Park.

“The fire was small and extinguished before the fire engine arrived.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.15pm on Sunday to assist other agency near Slade Road, Kirriemuir and there was a report that youths had been setting fires.

“Officers attended and searched the area, however there was no trace of any youths at that time.”

