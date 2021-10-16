Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashbrook Nursery’s woodland wander will grow support for Arbroath Learning Tree Partnership

By Graham Brown
October 16 2021, 7.45am Updated: October 16 2021, 9.35am
Malcolm Souter tends to the stumpery at Ashbrook Nursery. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

All things tree-related will be celebrated in a weekend Angus family fun event to raise support for an important local charity.

Arbroath’s Learning Tree Partnership will benefit from the packed programme at Ashbrook Nursery on the outskirts of the Angus town.

The family-run business has been a dedicated supporter of the charity, which offers training for people with a learning disability.

Ashbrook nursery
One of the carvings on the woodland wander. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Woodland wander

The event coincides with the opening of Ashbrook’s woodland wander.

Its features include a ‘no dig’ border, stone circle, bug hotel, fairy door trail and witches stakes.

Anne Webster, founding partner of Ashbrook Nursery said: “With the lovely autumn colours on show, this is the perfect time to celebrate all that trees offer – and to get tree planting.

“With initiatives such as the Queen’s Green Canopy, we hope that this event will encourage visitors to plant a tree or two in a collective bid to combat climate change and provide habitats for wildlife.

“We are delighted to have a great selection of local stall holders along to support our event.”

Arbroath nursery
The woodland wander is a new addition to Ashbrook Nursery. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Learning Tree Partnership work

Learning Tree trustee Alison Adams said: “It’s such a privilege to again be a part of this event.

“The Learning Tree Partnership is a small local charity, supporting people with a learning disability to get skills in customer service through our bookshop in Guthrie Port, Arbroath.

“Having the opportunity to bring some of our sales team to events in the community is a great way of increasing skills for people we support as well as raising awareness of what we do.

Ashbrook Nursery are a great team of people who have our local community at their heart.

“They have been a great support to us over the years and we are indebted to them for this.”

Attractions will include Iain R. Spink preparing freshly-smoked Arbroath Smokies, axe throwing and pumpkin carving.

Jim Wallace of Angus Chainsaws will bring his chainsaw museum to the nursery and there will be chainsaw carving demonstrations.

Arbroath nursery
Rowan Small looking over a vintage chainsaw. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And visitors will also be able to explore their family tree with the help of Tay Valley Family History Society.

The free entry event runs on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

