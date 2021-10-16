Ashbrook Nursery’s woodland wander will grow support for Arbroath Learning Tree Partnership

An error occurred. Please try again.

All things tree-related will be celebrated in a weekend Angus family fun event to raise support for an important local charity.

Arbroath’s Learning Tree Partnership will benefit from the packed programme at Ashbrook Nursery on the outskirts of the Angus town.

The family-run business has been a dedicated supporter of the charity, which offers training for people with a learning disability.

Woodland wander

The event coincides with the opening of Ashbrook’s woodland wander.

Its features include a ‘no dig’ border, stone circle, bug hotel, fairy door trail and witches stakes.

Anne Webster, founding partner of Ashbrook Nursery said: “With the lovely autumn colours on show, this is the perfect time to celebrate all that trees offer – and to get tree planting.

“With initiatives such as the Queen’s Green Canopy, we hope that this event will encourage visitors to plant a tree or two in a collective bid to combat climate change and provide habitats for wildlife.

“We are delighted to have a great selection of local stall holders along to support our event.”

Learning Tree Partnership work

Learning Tree trustee Alison Adams said: “It’s such a privilege to again be a part of this event.

“The Learning Tree Partnership is a small local charity, supporting people with a learning disability to get skills in customer service through our bookshop in Guthrie Port, Arbroath.

“Having the opportunity to bring some of our sales team to events in the community is a great way of increasing skills for people we support as well as raising awareness of what we do.

“Ashbrook Nursery are a great team of people who have our local community at their heart.

“They have been a great support to us over the years and we are indebted to them for this.”

Attractions will include Iain R. Spink preparing freshly-smoked Arbroath Smokies, axe throwing and pumpkin carving.

Jim Wallace of Angus Chainsaws will bring his chainsaw museum to the nursery and there will be chainsaw carving demonstrations.

And visitors will also be able to explore their family tree with the help of Tay Valley Family History Society.

The free entry event runs on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.