Dundee ex-Black Watch officer blames Afghan bomb PTSD for domestic abuse

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former Black Watch officer has blamed the trauma of being blown up in Afghanistan for a campaign of abuse against his ex-partner.

Alan Brown repeatedly verbally abused the woman over the course of seven months last year.

He made disparaging comments about her appearance and their sex life.

The 35-year-old hospital porter hung his head as the details of his offences were read out.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said the abuse was noticed by the woman’s sister and happened in front of his children.

Afghanistan trauma explained

Solicitor Amy Fox, defending, said Brown suffered from PTSD and had not had appropriate support during lockdown.

She said: “He does not shy away from the seriousness of the offence and appreciates the impact this may have had on the complainer.

“He’s ashamed of his actions and said no one deserves that. He’s deeply regretful.

“He’s a veteran of 10 years in the Black Watch and served in Afghanistan.

“When he was serving in Afghanistan he received a significant injury during an unpleasant incident where an IED exploded and he lost colleagues.

“He does have PTSD.

“He was receiving counselling but this ended during lockdown and his medication became hard to get in lockdown.

“He describes himself as a ‘typical man’ and thought he could do without his prescription but clearly that backfired.”

Campaign of abuse explained

Mr MacKenzie said Brown’s behaviour started after he changed his mind about taking a trip to the seaside with the victim and her children.

However, the woman decided to go anyway and Brown repeatedly called her, with his abuse being played out over the car’s Bluetooth speaker system.

Mr MacKenzie said: “In July 2020 the accused began picking arguments with the complainer, questioning her about going to friends’ houses and the reason she wasn’t at home when the accused was.

“He began to tell her he didn’t want her to have any male friends on Facebook and would call her a fat c**t but then claimed he was joking or blaming his outbursts on PTSD from his time served in the Army.”

He said the woman’s sister had noticed Brown’s abusive behaviour and that she appeared to be uncomfortable.

He said on an occasion in August the woman and her sister had stopped at her home to pick up a bottle of vodka before going to a friend’s house but the accused had instigated an argument.

As the woman left the house he told her “enjoy Tinder because I know I will tonight”.

He continued to “bombard” the woman with calls and messages, telling her he was going to “trash” her house and accusing her of infidelity.

He also criticised her appearance, calling her “boke”.

Accused receiving support again

Ms Fox told Dunfermline Sheriff Court her client said he is now receiving support from the organisation Veterans First Point and is back on his medication.

Brown, of Ballindean Place, Dundee, admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between May and December last year at an address in Cowdenbeath.

Sheriff Francis Gill placed Brown on an 18-month supervision order.

He also ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and imposed a three-year non-harassment order preventing Brown from contacting his victim.