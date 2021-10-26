Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First tenants move in to new Arbroath council houses

By Graham Brown
October 26 2021, 7.15am Updated: October 26 2021, 7.59am
Angus Councillor Mark Salmond with tenants Ian and Julie Whyte and their new home. Supplied by Angus Council.

The first tenants have moved in to new energy-efficient homes in Arbroath.

They have been built on the site of former lock-up garages in the Muirton area of the town.

Angus Council partnered with Glasgow-based construction group CCG (Scotland) in the multi-million-pound project.

The Scottish Government provided additional grant funding for the development.

The new properties will be managed by the Council’s Arbroath community housing team.

Play area improvements

Part of Bloomfield Park, known locally as the Donkey Park, was absorbed into the development.

Improvements mean the area now includes new play equipment for children and a new footpath/cycle path with lighting.

Councillor Mark Salmond in front of the new play area that will come with the Arbroath houses.
Councillor Mark Salmond in front of the new play area.

Extra car parking spaces have been provided for residents and families visiting the park.

A programme of tree-planting is being carried out.

Sense of community

Angus communities and finance convener Councillor Mark Salmond said residents believe the changes have brought a new sense of community to the area.

Mr Salmond said: “This is the latest example of Angus Council’s ambitions to provide high quality places and spaces for our citizens.

“We are focused on providing modern, energy efficient, affordable homes within better environments, with better facilities and improved access routes and links.

“We want everyone to live in places that they are proud to call home.”

The new Muirton development is made up of one, three and four-bedroom properties.

CCG director John Baggley said the 13 houses are the first in the company’s strategic housing partnership with the council.

“We worked closely with the council and our partners to optimise the design of the homes.

“Our involvement in the development has created a legacy of value for the local community with new employment, curriculum support for local schools and a financial donation to a locally-based project amongst the work undertaken during the programme.”

The company is involved is scheduled to complete almost 40 further homes for the council in the town later this year.

