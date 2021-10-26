First tenants move in to new Arbroath council houses

An error occurred. Please try again.

The first tenants have moved in to new energy-efficient homes in Arbroath.

They have been built on the site of former lock-up garages in the Muirton area of the town.

Angus Council partnered with Glasgow-based construction group CCG (Scotland) in the multi-million-pound project.

The Scottish Government provided additional grant funding for the development.

The new properties will be managed by the Council’s Arbroath community housing team.

Play area improvements

Part of Bloomfield Park, known locally as the Donkey Park, was absorbed into the development.

Improvements mean the area now includes new play equipment for children and a new footpath/cycle path with lighting.

Extra car parking spaces have been provided for residents and families visiting the park.

A programme of tree-planting is being carried out.

Sense of community

Angus communities and finance convener Councillor Mark Salmond said residents believe the changes have brought a new sense of community to the area.

Mr Salmond said: “This is the latest example of Angus Council’s ambitions to provide high quality places and spaces for our citizens.

“We are focused on providing modern, energy efficient, affordable homes within better environments, with better facilities and improved access routes and links.

“We want everyone to live in places that they are proud to call home.”

The new Muirton development is made up of one, three and four-bedroom properties.

CCG director John Baggley said the 13 houses are the first in the company’s strategic housing partnership with the council.

“We worked closely with the council and our partners to optimise the design of the homes.

“Our involvement in the development has created a legacy of value for the local community with new employment, curriculum support for local schools and a financial donation to a locally-based project amongst the work undertaken during the programme.”

The company is involved is scheduled to complete almost 40 further homes for the council in the town later this year.