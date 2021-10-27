Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s a dog’s breakfast’: Cross-party Angus Council group to chew over Westminster boundary change plans

By Graham Brown
October 27 2021, 7.10am Updated: October 27 2021, 7.19am
The current and proposed boundary changes for Scotland's Westminster constituencies.

Angus Council is setting up a cross-party group to consider boundary change plans to take Arbroath out and bring Scone and Blairgowrie into new Westminster constituencies for the area.

The controversial shake-up is part of a 2023 review of UK Parliament constituencies which would see Scotland’s tally of MPs drop by two to 57.

And Angus has emerged as one of the areas which would experience the greatest boundary shift.

It would mean an Angus and Strathmore seat stretching from Montrose to Scone and the Spittal of Glenshee.

boundary changes
Courier Country boundary changes<br />Supplied UK Gov.

Arbroath, as far north as Lunan, will be part of the Dundee East and Arbroath constituency.

boundary changes
Courier Country boundary changes<br />Supplied UK Gov.

On Tuesday, Angus policy committee councillors had their first chance to air their views on the review since it was revealed earlier this month.

SNP councillor: ‘It’s a complete mess’

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “I’d have to say it’s a complete and utter dog’s breakfast.

“It seems completely ridiculous tacking on Scone and Blair.

“And splitting up quite a number of council wards is not good practice. It is a complete mess.

“On a political basis, the SNP group thinks it’s dreadful.

Bill Duff
Montrose councillor Bill Duff.

“I don’t know what we can do about it and we’ll have to make the best of what we’ve been presented with.”

He added: “It’s completely unacceptable.

“It shows complete disrespect for the people of Angus and for Angus’s integrity as a political unit.”

Mr Duff said it was “almost impossible to explain to the man or woman in the street” the Westminster, Holyrood and council ward boundaries.

“Unless you are a complete political anorak like me, it’s completely unintelligible.

“And it’s very difficult for MPs and MSPs who are dealing with multiple different councils.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

Mr Duff was the only policy and resources committee member to comment on the plans.

Holyrood and council area boundaries remain

Officers said the larger Angus and Strathmore constituency will see Angus administering part of the Perth and Kinross Council area.

And the new Dundee East and Arbroath is to be administered by Dundee City.

But the review does not affect Scottish Parliament boundaries, council area or ward boundaries.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland must submit its recommendations to Westminster before July 1 2023.

The proposals, which looked to resolve parity issues in the number of voters in constituencies, will have to be approved by Parliament.

But the commission hopes any changes would be in place by 2024 – when the next general election is expected.

Angus Council has until December 8 to deliver its response to the initial review.

