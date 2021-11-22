Nine-year-old Brechin bike racer Tyler finishes season in style

An error occurred. Please try again.

Young Brechin bike ace Tyler Humphries has rounded off his 2021 season in style.

The nine-year-old travelled as far as Kent in his quest for British Mini Bike glory this season.

And he couldn’t have rounded the year off in a better way than a clean sweep of first places at the final round.

Tyler, who goes to Maisondieu Primary in Brechin, already has a Scottish Minimoto featherweight class title on his racing CV.

Busy year

He stepped up to a 110cc Mini GP machine for 2021.

Tyler’s mum, Sarah said: “This year’s been a busy one.

“He competed in all rounds of the championship except one and we travelled as far as Lydd, near Kent.

“During the season we were fortunate enough to get hold of another bike exactly the same, just a bigger cc engine so Tyler could compete in two classes.

“At his first race on the faster bike, he came second overall.

“This was very unexpected as we thought he’d struggle on the faster bike being so young.

“But it was the start of something pretty awesome.”

And the Angus youngster made huge progress after the step up.

It all come together for the young ace at Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire.

Sarah added: “Tyler continued to compete in both classes and progressed massively.

“We ended the 2021 season on a high when Tyler finished all six races at the last round in first place, finishing first overall in both finals.

“This is exactly what we knew Tyler could do when things went to plan.”

Academy seat

For 2022, he has been selected to be part of the MLav Vision Track Academy team.

The outfit is backed by former British Superbike Supersport champion and Moto GP commentator Michael Laverty.

For 2022, he has been selected to be part of the MLav Vision Track Academy team.

It aims to identify the best young talent coming through grassroots racing in the British Mini Bike championship and beyond.

Sarah added: “This is a huge opportunity for Tyler and we hope this will help him take it as far as he can.”

And while he continues to race the 140cc Mini GP bike, Tyler is eyeing another step up in power.

He plans to progress to a 160cc machine which he can race as part of the FIM UK series.

Its top three riders go to Spain for a World Series showdown.

“With Tyler turning 10 next year he will be one of the youngest riders competing in that category, but he’s so excited about the prospects,” said Sarah.

The family has launched a crowdfunder to help with the cost of entry fees, travel costs, tyres, bikes repairs.

People can donate to the crowdfunder here.