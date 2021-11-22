Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nine-year-old Brechin bike racer Tyler finishes season in style

By Graham Brown
November 22 2021, 12.15pm Updated: November 22 2021, 3.01pm
Brechin schoolboy Tyler Humphries in action. Pic: Ben Lawson.

Young Brechin bike ace Tyler Humphries has rounded off his 2021 season in style.

The nine-year-old travelled as far as Kent in his quest for British Mini Bike glory this season.

And he couldn’t have rounded the year off in a better way than a clean sweep of first places at the final round.

Tyler, who goes to Maisondieu Primary in Brechin, already has a Scottish Minimoto featherweight class title on his racing CV.

Tyler Humphries
Nine-year-old Tyler raced in the 2021 British Mini Bike series. Supplied by Hamilton Kerr

Busy year

He stepped up to a 110cc Mini GP machine for 2021.

Tyler’s mum, Sarah said: “This year’s been a busy one.

“He competed in all rounds of the championship except one and we travelled as far as Lydd, near Kent.

“During the season we were fortunate enough to get hold of another bike exactly the same, just a bigger cc engine so Tyler could compete in two classes.

“At his first race on the faster bike, he came second overall.

“This was very unexpected as we thought he’d struggle on the faster bike being so young.

Tyler Humhpries
Brechin schoolboy Tyler Humphries in action. Pic: Ben Lawson.

“But it was the start of something pretty awesome.”

And the Angus youngster made huge progress after the step up.

It all come together for the young ace at Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire.

Sarah added: “Tyler continued to compete in both classes and progressed massively.

“We ended the 2021 season on a high when Tyler finished all six races at the last round in first place, finishing first overall in both finals.

“This is exactly what we knew Tyler could do when things went to plan.”

Academy seat

For 2022, he has been selected to be part of the MLav Vision Track Academy team.

The outfit is backed by former British Superbike Supersport champion and Moto GP commentator Michael Laverty.

Tyler's reaction when we told him that he'd got in to the @mlavacademy team. His happiness and joy just brings a smile to our faces every time we watch it. As I said before, all Tyler kept saying is that he wants to get in to the team and once we told him he genuinely thought he didn't have a chance for 2022 and thought he'd possibly get in 2023 so it was completely unexpected to him. So proud and very excited for 2022. Let's do this 👍🏻#smiles #joy # happiness #proudparents

Posted by Tyler Humphries Racing on Friday, 19 November 2021

It aims to identify the best young talent coming through grassroots racing in the British Mini Bike championship and beyond.

Sarah added: “This is a huge opportunity for Tyler and we hope this will help him take it as far as he can.”

Tyler Humphries
Tyler Humphries with some of his past silverware. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

And while he continues to race the 140cc Mini GP bike, Tyler is eyeing another step up in power.

He plans to progress to a 160cc machine which he can race as part of the FIM UK series.

Its top three riders go to Spain for a World Series showdown.

“With Tyler turning 10 next year he will be one of the youngest riders competing in that category, but he’s so excited about the prospects,” said Sarah.

The family has launched a crowdfunder to help with the cost of entry fees, travel costs, tyres, bikes repairs.

People can donate to the crowdfunder here.

