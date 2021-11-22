VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Freeman opens Dundee United contract talks declaring ‘I love it here’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United star Kieran Freeman has opened contract talks with the club after reviving his Tannadice career.

Talented wing-back Freeman has made the right wing-back role his own since taking over from injured Liam Smith in September.

Freeman, known as ‘Sheep’, has starred 15 times for United and become a fan favourite with his lung-busting runs on the flank.

And after overcoming a THREE-YEAR injury hell to cement his place in the United side he’s keen to prolong his stay.

Freeman is out-of-contract in the summer but told Courier Sport he has opened discussions with the club on his future.

“I’m out of contract in the summer but I love it here,” said Freeman.

“There are initial talks bit I’m just focusing on the pitch at the minute.

“If Dundee United want me to stay here then I’ll be delighted.

“But those kind of things take care of themselves. I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing to try and keep the jersey.

“It’s been a big journey to get to where I am but it’s all been worth it to enjoy a day like I did on Saturday.

“I just want to keep on enjoying my Saturdays.”

Kieran Freeman: We have a real connection with the Dundee United fans

Kieran Freeman is all of us right now🐑#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/4GJ277C5Fw — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 16, 2021

Freeman’s approach to games is infectious.

He plays football with a smile on his face and gives his all, every week.

He recently netted his first Scottish Premiership goal for United – in the 3-0 win over Hibernian – describing it as ‘the best moment of his life.’

The goals from our outstanding performance at Easter Road, with Nicky Clark, Ryan Edwards, and Kieran Freeman on the scoresheet as United demolished a lacklustre Hibernian, leapfrogging the Edinburgh side in the process🔥🍊 | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/n2BW6PwWPE — OurDUFC (@OurDUFC) October 16, 2021

Freeman, 21, felt Saturday’s win over Aberdeen wasn’t his best game but his Opta stats are still impressive.

He made the second most amount of passes in the game, behind team-mate Ian Harkes. He also had the second most amount of touches.

But Freeman is keen to point out the huge part the Dundee United fans are playing in the club’s current success.

“The atmosphere was incredible,” added Freeman. “It really helps when you hear the fans screaming you on.

“Everyone at the club is really connected at the moment. That’s helping performances on the pitch.

“When you see the looks on their faces, it mirrors the look on ours. I feel ecstatic seeing everyone celebrating.

“We’re happy with the way we’ve started the season but there is plenty that we can improve on.

“I think every supporter will be happy where we are at the minute but there is definitely more to come from this team.”