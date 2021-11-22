VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Freeman opens Dundee United contract talks declaring ‘I love it here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Freeman opens Dundee United contract talks declaring ‘I love it here’

By Ewan Smith
November 22 2021, 12.16pm Updated: November 22 2021, 1.33pm
Kieran Freeman has begun contract talks with Dundee United
Kieran Freeman has begun contract talks with Dundee United

Dundee United star Kieran Freeman has opened contract talks with the club after reviving his Tannadice career.

Talented wing-back Freeman has made the right wing-back role his own since taking over from injured Liam Smith in September.

Freeman, known as ‘Sheep’, has starred 15 times for United and become a fan favourite with his lung-busting runs on the flank.

And after overcoming a THREE-YEAR injury hell to cement his place in the United side he’s keen to prolong his stay.

Freeman is out-of-contract in the summer but told Courier Sport he has opened discussions with the club on his future.

Kieran Freeman starring for Dundee United v Aberdeen
Kieran Freeman starring for Dundee United v Aberdeen

“I’m out of contract in the summer but I love it here,” said Freeman.

“There are initial talks bit I’m just focusing on the pitch at the minute.

“If Dundee United want me to stay here then I’ll be delighted.

“But those kind of things take care of themselves. I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing to try and keep the jersey.

“It’s been a big journey to get to where I am but it’s all been worth it to enjoy a day like I did on Saturday.

“I just want to keep on enjoying my Saturdays.”

Kieran Freeman: We have a real connection with the Dundee United fans

Freeman’s approach to games is infectious.

He plays football with a smile on his face and gives his all, every week.

He recently netted his first Scottish Premiership goal for United – in the 3-0 win over Hibernian – describing it as ‘the best moment of his life.’

Freeman, 21, felt Saturday’s win over Aberdeen wasn’t his best game but his Opta stats are still impressive.

He made the second most amount of passes in the game, behind team-mate Ian Harkes. He also had the second most amount of touches.

But Freeman is keen to point out the huge part the Dundee United fans are playing in the club’s current success.

“The atmosphere was incredible,” added Freeman. “It really helps when you hear the fans screaming you on.

Kieran Freeman
Kieran Freeman is loving life at Dundee United right now

“Everyone at the club is really connected at the moment. That’s helping performances on the pitch.

“When you see the looks on their faces, it mirrors the look on ours. I feel ecstatic seeing everyone celebrating.

“We’re happy with the way we’ve started the season but there is plenty that we can improve on.

“I think every supporter will be happy where we are at the minute but there is definitely more to come from this team.”

VIDEO: Ian Harkes claims Dundee United fans have given club ‘big lift’

More from The Courier