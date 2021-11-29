Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community Champion: Angus teenager James Anderson shows true grit as village’s one-man winter taskforce

By Graham Brown
November 29 2021, 7.05am Updated: November 29 2021, 9.10am
Friockheim teenager James Anderson is a man for all seasons in the Angus village. Pic: Paul Reid

Did you feel the ferocity of Storm Arwen this weekend?

Then spare a thought for Friockheim teenager James Anderson.

Community champion

Because the first real taste of winter has put 3am starts on the horizon for the 18-year-old volunteer who is the Angus village’s one-man winter taskforce.

James Anderson
James fills the wheeled spreader from one of the village grit bins. Pic:Paul Reid

Friockheim folk have many reasons to be grateful to the young lad who has been a community champion since his early teens.

Addressed UN

It’s a journey which has already taken him all the way to the United Nations in Geneva.

When he was still at Carnoustie High School, James spoke to an international conference there about his work to combat bullying and cyber bullying.

James has since become the driving force behind a busy community litter hub, leading the effort to keep the local park looking great.

Friockheim
Friockheim teenager James Anderson at the litter hub base. Pic Paul Reid.

And for the past few years he has made sure every pavement in the village is gritted when frost and snow hits.

He started out clearing neighbours’ paths and pavements in the community north of Arbroath.

But in a partnership which has seen Angus Council provide him with an industrial push-along salt spreader, James now tackles the entire village.

Weather watch

It’s a mammoth task.

He said: “The council do the paths on the main street which are a priority, but the rest I do.

“I keep an eye on the weather and if it’s pretty icy I get up at 3am.

“I don’t even have to set my alarm.

He said: “I usually finish by noon.”

And if Friock is blanketed in white, James simply reaches for the shovel.

“I can’t do every street if there’s heavy snow, but I try to clear pavements around important parts of the village,” he said.

“Last year was pretty bad, so we’ll just have to see how it goes this winter.”

James Anderson
Teenage volunteer James Anderson spends hours gritting Friockheim’s streets. Pic Paul Reid.

Dedication

But James’s community commitment is very definitely all year-round.

He received a Saltire Award in recognition of over 500 hours of volunteering.

Much of that time is spent on litter picks around the village and in partnership with other local environmental groups.

In 2020, Friockheim was included in a list of new community litter hubs as part of an initiative backed by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

It was a recognition of the good work he has done.

Litter-picking equipment was provided to kit out the growing band of village volunteers.

James, who has autism, said: “We have around 20 active litter pickers working through the hub.

“We work closely with Angus Council and have also had a lot of improvements done to the park.

“I’d say I’m normally doing about 20 hours a week through the community litter hub.

“Then when the winter comes it is a bit more when I’m out gritting the village.

“I like to do what I can to help people.”

That’s a bit of an understatement from a young man happy to face a freezing winter at 3am to make life less tricky underfoot for his fellow villagers.

If you would like to nominate someone, please email details to community@thecourier.co.uk